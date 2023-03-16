Nana Ama McBrown, in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's NewDay show, told her touching grass to grace story

Popular Ghanaian actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown, opened up about her touching "grass to grace" story in an exclusive interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's NewDay show.

The award-winning actress recalled her humble beginnings and the challenges she faced growing up. McBrown revealed that she lived with her grandmother and siblings in an uncompleted building, which had no wall around it.

She went on to describe how she used to bathe outside in a small enclosure with a short wall, where people passing by would wave at her while she was bathing.

Despite her tough upbringing, McBrown never gave up on her dreams. She revealed that she had always wanted to be successful and worked tirelessly towards achieving her goals. She happily stated that her hard work had eventually paid off, mentioning that the struggle was worth it.

McBrown's success story inspired many folks as they expressed their admiration for her.

Fans Admire McBrown

antwikafui said:

she's a whole inspiration. Ghana loves you Nana Ama Mcbrown

MISS KIKI wrote:

She is a real definition of blessing,some people have completed the university yet struggling to eat

evansasamoah491 commented:

in this world, great people are always uneducated and zero qualifications but much favor, wisdom and they fear God indeed

EmpTunchy wrote:

May u always b celebrated u are favoured my Mentor

Nana Ama McBrown Reveals Her Degree Plans

In another story, McBrown said her fans who watched her on UTV should continue watching the TV station.

She added that she is planning on taking a degree program in hospitality because she wants to own a resort in future.

The actress also said that she is ready for every task she is assigned at her new destination and would work hard to prove herself to Ghanaians.

