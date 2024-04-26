Legendary Ghanaian producer Zapp Mallet has shared his take on Amapiano, saying it is Azonto with more shakes

In an interview with Kafui Dey, Zapp Mallet stressed how Ghanaians did not appreciate Azonto when it was dominating

Amapiano is a popular music genre from South Africa, Uncle Waffles is a well-known Amapiano artiste

Amapiano, a very popular dance and music genre from South Africa, has taken over the global entertainment scene.

In a recent interview, legendary Ghanaian producer Zapp Mallet likened the popular genre to Ghana's Azonto.

In a sit-down interview with Kafui Dey, Zapp Mallet said Amapiano is Azonto with more shakers.

Ghanaian legendary producer, Zapp Mallet Photo Credit: Google

Zapp Mallet's take on Amapiano

The legendary producer said the only difference between Azonto and Amapiano is that the latter has more shakers. He added that Ghanaians should have appreciated what we had in Azonto rather than killing it.

"Amapiano is just Azonto with more shakers. When you listen to Khona, listen to the rhythm carefully, isn't it Azonto? It is Azonto with more shakers, and that is basically Amapiano," he said.

Reactions from Ghanaians on Zapp Mallet's take

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@BestTechGh said:

E.L said the same thing

@OnlyFactsGhana said:

Oh which ears he they use? Amapiano be Toms o

@kojo_newnew said

Original amapiano from SA, isn’t azonto with shakers. There’s a huge gap

@Qua_mee said:

Adey feel ein last statement.. “we don’t seem to be proud of our own”

@kerenBecca1 said:

Our artists have stopped doing Ghanaian genres like Azonto,Twipop etc they’re now chasing afrobeats and amapiano lol how are we going to compete globally if we keep copying others

@DerickJim3 said:

People really know their jobs. Azonto with more sakers= Amapiano.

@DavidsonObialo said:

Hehehehehehehehehehehehe delusion at its peak…..Ghanaians own afrobeat,amapiano…it’s rock and roll that is remaining for them to own

@Citizen_Lyttle said:

Amapiano which is a Nguni word is just azonto with shakers ? Let give them the credit ! It’s their indigenous genre

@rich_sody said:

He is lying, Amapiano is the pop version of South Africa’s very own house music. He is the same Legend that destroyed Hip Life with his antics

