Rapper/singer King Paluta thrilled fans with his spirited energy and hit songs during a concert in Hamburg, Germany

The Aseda maker delivered the hit song alongside other popular tracks, such as Odo Bi Ye Bad, at the event

A delightful video featuring King Paluta's rendition of Aseda has sparked reactions from netizens online

Rapper/singer King Paluta, known in real life as Thomas Adjei Wireko, has taken his energetic personality and bangers to his global fans in Hamburg, Germany.

During a concert in the European country, the rapper delighted patrons who thronged the venue for an unforgettable experience. Fans had their money and time's worth.

King Paluta's performance at concert in Germany thrills netizens. Photo credit: kingpalutamusic/zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

King Paluta performs Aseda

In videos on Instagram, the rapper thrilled the crowd with his popular songs, Aseda and Odo Bi Ye Bad. As of Wednesday, April 17, Aseda had raked in 5 million views on the music platform Audiomark.

King Paluta, known for effortlessly moving crowds when he took over the stage, connected with fans, who sang along with him at the music event in Hamburg.

Watch the video where King Paluta performs Aseda below:

Netizens react to video of King Paluta

The video where King Paluta delivered Aseda has gathered reactions from netizens. His performance moved peeps.

Siisi_annan said:

Every star shall get its turn, keep working, keep growing, keep absorbing light.

Kwamenuako indicated:

Afa papa .

Just_like_choppa1804 posted:

The only gospel song I can sing in the club.

Kingsean_ob gushed after watching the clip of the rapper:

Great [tune]He is enjoying his own song paa oo.

Atom_bra commented:

Life be timeno rush.

King Paluta opens up on his absentee father

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper King Paluta opened up about his childhood, revealing that only his mother raised him.

According to Paluta, whose real name is Atta Panyin Kyeremeh, he was born out of wedlock and did not meet his father until he was almost an adult.

In an interview with Deloris Friompong Manso on The Delay Show, the rapper stated that neither he nor his mother knew his father's whereabouts during his childhood. It was not until when he was about 19 years old that King Paluta finally met his long-absent father, who paid them a visit in Kumasi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh