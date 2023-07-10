A man dressed as Spiderman while working as a laborer at a local market accidentally knocked over six crates of eggs, leading to a sad reaction

The incident was captured on video and has gained traction on Twitter, eliciting numerous reactions from viewers

This mishap has provided a lighthearted moment of entertainment for numerous social media users

A man wearing a Spiderman costume found himself in a sticky situation when he accidentally toppled over six crates of eggs while working as a laborer at a local market.

The incident, captured on video, shows the man instantly looking dejected, aware of the trouble he had gotten himself into.

The footage has since gone viral on Twitter, sparking a flurry of reactions from viewers. The mishap serves as a humorous reminder that even so-called 'superheroes' can have their share of unfortunate moments.

While the man's identity remains unknown, his unintended egg-cracking escapade has provided some lighthearted entertainment for social media users.

Below are some of the comments they have been sharing after watching the hilarious footage.

@tiekuuu said:

why I no see this guy in the across the spiderverse?

@PianoAgnes76935 commented:

Any place to save this video pls help wai. It's too funny to past by

@3richotomy indicated:

Only African Spiderman at that age still haven’t developed it web

@Qha_li stated:

Eeyyy the way he was standing there sef looking at itI’m laughing and crying at the same time

Watch the video below:

