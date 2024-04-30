A video of an elderly woman doing masonry work to help her husband complete their new house has left many in awe

The woman said she decided to help her husband after his mason failed to show up for work

Many netizens who chanced on her video praised her for her thoughtfulness

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has received commendation on social media after a video of her mixing mortar at an ongoing construction site emerged online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the middle-aged woman was captured seriously mixing cement mortar to help her husband complete a house he was building for the family.

The middle-aged woman helping her husband to build their house. Photo credit: Apex Ghana/Facebook

Source: TikTok

While mixing the cement, sand and water, the woman was also heard sending a stern warning to her husband never to betray her love and sacrifice for him.

"My husband asked me to bring him something, but when I got here, I realised the mason didn't come, so I decided to mix the mortar to help my husband. If we complete this house and he comes to tell me that he's travelling to Accra and ends up at Koforidua with another woman, I will take him to Auntie Naa," she said.

Social media users praise her

Some media users who saw the video shared on the Facebook timeline of Apex Ghana praised the woman for helping her husband.

Victor Owusu said:

"This is the type of woman who has the right to say "I suffered with him when he had nothing" and not those who came into the man's life after completing his tertiary education."

Martphils Akomea De-Barris commented:

"U see, when a woman is helping you remember its never for free. They always have something at de back of their mind."

Elijah Bill Jojo Jnr also commented:

"The women are not happy....They all wants soft life."

Piesie Quophi Focus had this to say:

"God bless you Mama. Long life for the life."

Sampson Arhin said:

"Wow , such an industrious woman."

Elderly Ghanaian Woman Recount Struggles With Late Husband

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an elderly Ghanaian woman got people talking online after she opened up on her marital struggles some decades ago.

In a viral TikTok video, the woman disclosed that she was forced to become the breadwinner of her family for 30 years due to her husband's inability to provide for the home.

Netizens flooded the comments section of the TikTok video to share their opinions, with some describing the woman's story as unbelievable.

Source: YEN.com.gh