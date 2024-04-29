Endurance Grand Vibes With Her Barber While She Gets A New Haircut, Fans React
In January 2024, Ghanaian viral dancer from the DWP Dance Academy, Endurance Grand, shared her new look, causing a significant stir online.
The dancer stated that her decision to cut her locks was to embrace her true identity and serve as a reminder for her fans to unapologetically love themselves.
A recent video of Endurance Grand enjoying a grooming session has popped up online.
Endurance Grand shares a heartwarming moment with her barber
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Edurance Grand was seen with her barber after a successful grooming session.
The barber bragged about his skills as he flaunted Endurance Grand's new crisp haircut. He established during a funny conversation with the dancer that he was 100% crazy about her.
In the video, the dancer couldn't hide his excitement as he admired Endurance Grand's natural beauty.
Netizens react to Endurance Grand's moment with her barber
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to the video of Endurance Grand enjoying her grooming session.
Ijeyviv said:
Hard client .. u can't tell the queen wat to do
Lisakhanya wrote:
“ You cant tell me what to do” Bayeee knows these words
Kaakyire Kusiwaa exclaimed:
my daughter u are looking good I just love you dear daughter I wish u a long life with strength
PURPLE BLOOD remarked:
She is so so cute awww pls stop talking anyhow before u go collect from our biggest She o Thanks for the haircut She look so Beautiful Queen
Sandro noted:
Eeeeh I can't stop laughing . The way she slanged and brought the Pidgin at the end
Ada Bangalie added:
Our Queen is A Full Package See Natural Beauty
Endurance Grand gets a new gig in Berlin
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand had shared her plans with Germany for the first on a multi-day assignment.
Her announcement of the upcoming gig caught the attention of her colleagues from the esteemed DWP Academy, who showered her with significant praise.
Source: YEN.com.gh