Endurance Grand threw the internet into a frenzy after cutting down her locks earlier this year

A video of the dancer happily vibing with her barber during a grooming session has surfaced online

The conversation between the dancer and her fine-looking barber has got many fans excited

In January 2024, Ghanaian viral dancer from the DWP Dance Academy, Endurance Grand, shared her new look, causing a significant stir online.

The dancer stated that her decision to cut her locks was to embrace her true identity and serve as a reminder for her fans to unapologetically love themselves.

A recent video of Endurance Grand enjoying a grooming session has popped up online.

Endurance Grand and hr fine barber Photo source: TikTok/NeymarAnnor

Endurance Grand shares a heartwarming moment with her barber

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Edurance Grand was seen with her barber after a successful grooming session.

The barber bragged about his skills as he flaunted Endurance Grand's new crisp haircut. He established during a funny conversation with the dancer that he was 100% crazy about her.

In the video, the dancer couldn't hide his excitement as he admired Endurance Grand's natural beauty.

Netizens react to Endurance Grand's moment with her barber

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to the video of Endurance Grand enjoying her grooming session.

Ijeyviv said:

Hard client .. u can't tell the queen wat to do

Lisakhanya wrote:

“ You cant tell me what to do” Bayeee knows these words

Kaakyire Kusiwaa exclaimed:

my daughter u are looking good I just love you dear daughter I wish u a long life with strength

PURPLE BLOOD remarked:

She is so so cute awww pls stop talking anyhow before u go collect from our biggest She o Thanks for the haircut She look so Beautiful Queen

Sandro noted:

Eeeeh I can't stop laughing . The way she slanged and brought the Pidgin at the end

Ada Bangalie added:

Our Queen is A Full Package See Natural Beauty

Endurance Grand gets a new gig in Berlin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand had shared her plans with Germany for the first on a multi-day assignment.

Her announcement of the upcoming gig caught the attention of her colleagues from the esteemed DWP Academy, who showered her with significant praise.

