A Konongo-based barber who opened a new Plush barbering salon in 2023 is on another exciting move

Popularly known as Britain the Barbar, the young man has travelled to the US for what appeared to be a new barbering adventure in a video shared on TikTok

Netizens who saw the video have wished him well on his new journey

A local Ghanaian barber based in Konongo, Frank Obiri Yeboah's transformational journey to barbering stardom continues to inspire many.

Mr Yeboah, founder of Britain Haircut, who transitioned from a small barbershop owner to owning what many consider the biggest salon in Ghana in 2023 is on the rise yet again.

Britain The Barbar on his new journey. Photo credit: tataletv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a trending TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the page of tataletv, the famous barber, affectionately referred to as "Britain the Barbar, appears to be moving to the United States (US) for a new adventure.

It is not yet known what Britain the Barbar is off to the States to do, but some commentaries on the video hinted that he might be globetrotting to bless diasporans with his unique talent.

Ghanaians wish him well

Some Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video, which had raked in more than 6k likes and 84 comments, have wished Britain the Barbar well on his new adventure.

Below are a few of the comments

Nanaadwoasikapa said:

"From grass to grace wow , Indeed we serve a living God."

JULLIET Nice coomented:

"I congrate you on your success Back in 2005 l used to come there to trim my hair God is so goo".

also commented.

Started from trenches to riches congratulations

Ghanaian Barber Makes GH¢100k In 2023, Builds Bigger Shop With The Money

It will be recalled that YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian barber shared photos of his new shop and said he made GH¢100k in 2023 and used the funds for the new shop

The barber said he started his barbering business with GH¢120 way back in 2014 and built his company from the ground up

He shared the photos on his X (formerly Twitter) account and added that the country was not hard; people did not want to get their hands dirty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh