A young Ghanaian man based in the US has had his heart broken by his girlfriend, whom he had been dating for many months

This was after the young man, who had come to Ghana for the Easter Holiday, decided to put his girlfriend, Doris, through a loyalty test

Many netizens who came across the video were shocked that the lady could cheat on a man who had rented an apartment for her at Cantonment, one of the most expensive locations in Ghana

A young Ghanaian man based in the US, who thought he was coming home to destress from the difficult life abroad, has had his heart shattered into tiny pieces by his Ghana-based sweetheart.

The yet-to-be-identified young man had come to Ghana from the US for the Easter holidays but, perhaps, had the biggest shock of his life after his girlfriend, Doris, failed a loyalty test he put her through.

Streetz Traffic (left) and the US Borga (right). Photo credit: Streetz Traffic/Youtube

Source: Youtube

According to narrations in a video sighted on Facebook, the young man decided to test his girlfriend before his return to the US with the help of Streetz Traffic, a prank content creator, to see if she truly loved him.

However, when Streetz Traffic called Doris on the phone and asked her to name her boyfriend she mentioned another man as the one she is in a relationship with.

This broke the heart of the US borga, who had rented an apartment at Cantonment for her.

"It's about time for me to leave and so I just wanted to know if she is real because she recently started doing some things that I don't understand. I often come here and I can't also ask anyone to monitor her for me; that would be childish. I told her I was leaving, but she didn't know I was still here so I wanted to test her," he said.

Ghanaians on social media console the man

Some Ghanaians who came across the video of the young man's ordeal on Facebook consoled and advised him to learn his lesson.

Pal Jay commented:

"So people still keep spending money on their girlfriends. I will rather give that money to my mothe.r."

Alberta Akonga also commented:

"Some of us are here looking serious relationship not getting some too have the opportunity and they are misbehaving hmm this wold no balance ooo."

Kobbie Addai said:

"The funny thing is she knew she didnt appreciate him and his deeds but was trying at first to convince him that he was a co tenant nd then whatever she said was a joke just to see if she could get more out of him. This generation is so messed up."

Carlos Monner also said:

"If I am the guy I will go in for the rest of the money simple as that."

Franz Okwan had this to say:

"Ungrateful sisterhood that’s why they becoming born 1 ,born 2 Everyday and they will become more in this generation .(Hallelujah)."

Ghanaian Soldier In Tears As Girlfriend Dumps Him For Another Man

In a related YEN.com.gh, a young Ghanaian soldier was in the trends after a loyalty test on his girlfriend went south.

The young soldier, named Ernest, in a video sighted on Facebook, had his confidence and trust shattered after his girlfriend, Tracy, mentioned another man as her lover.

The young man became angry, confused, and felt betrayed by his girlfriend, whom he had left home in his room to go to work in the morning

Source: YEN.com.gh