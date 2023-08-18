Some Ghanaian pregnant women have been videoed dancing to King Promise's Terminator in a hospital

The pregnant women went for their regular antenatal checkups and were engaged by a nurse in a physical exercise

It is advisable for pregnant women to exercise in order to prevent any possible problems in the later stages of pregnancy and during labour

A video that shows several pregnant Ghanaian women dancing has got several people talking on social media.

In the video, the women are seen dancing to King Promise’s hit song ‘Terminator’ led by a nurse wearing white with two others in green assisting her.

The nurse who led the group was the one showing them which dance steps to take. She participated fully in what seemed like a dance exercise.

Some of the pregnant women danced without any challenges while most of them panted through the entire dance session.

Despite their panting, all the pregnant women captured in the video, attempted to dance.

When a woman is pregnant she is expected to exercise to prevent likely problems in later stages and labour.

Meanwhile another video of a woman who is nine months pregnant and lifting weights scared some netizens. Mixed reactions have greeted the video showing a heavily-pregnant woman working out in a gym.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

There have been several reactions to the video. Read some of them below:

@efyaserwa's said:

Wow this is beautiful. I think this should be encouraged in every hospital during antenatal visits. Imagine coming to the hospital with stress and you come to do this with your fellow preggies, you’ll just go home stress free. Well done midwives❤️

@diana_kwarteng_ wrote:

The lady in yellow dress win the dance competition

@emefa_michelle's commented:

One of the best hospitals,that's where I had my baby the nurses and midwives are very very good My Inchange be that

@afrakoma__ said:

Super beautiful to watch. A black womans pregnancy doesn’t always need to look suffering etc

@iam_missabena's wrote:

No one is commending the efforts of the health worker for this entertaining idea oh. Let it be something negative, then now everyone wants to jump on the neck of a nurse. Abrab) di3 saa… nurse fo) na abr3. #nurseslivesmattertoo

@afyakristodea wrote:

This is beautiful to watch. Wishing you all safe delivery. May God protect you and the little ones. Your new name is Congratulations ❤️

@andara.luxlife's said:

This is actually distressing for these preggies,God bless you Nurses

