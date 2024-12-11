A special aide to President-elect Joyce Bawah Mogtari has called on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission to tender her resignation immediately.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

She justified her call by claiming that Jean Mensa was incompetent and partisan during the election process as Chairperson of the Commission.

Bawah Mogtari says she would have resigned if she had been Jean Mensa.

Source: UGC

She said this in an interview with Channel One TV on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Mogtari noted that if she was in Jean’s position, she would immediately tender her resignation.

She said that while that may not happen, the Commission may be investigated for elementary breaches, and if found culpable, it would be removed.

However, she noted that the Electoral Commission itself needs a complete overhaul and that much-needed reform would hopefully be factored into the constitutional amendment process to be undertaken under the John Mahama government.

She said the reforms would be comprehensive and ensure the Commission's efficiency and effectiveness while upholding the institution’s independence.

Mogtari stated that the current Electoral Commission has been stuffed with partisans who have exhibited great prejudice and bias towards the NDC.

She said the EC chair herself had not hidden her prejudice against the NDC and thus “she ought to respect herself and leave.”

Source: YEN.com.gh