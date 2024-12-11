Ghanaian fashion mogul Nana Akua Addo gave Tanzanians a run for their money with her outfit selection at the 2024 GAH awards

The highly respected style icon wore a black lace dress and a perfectly styled ponytail hairstyle to the red carpet-event

Some social media users commented on Nana Akua Addo's black outfit and flawless makeup

Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Akua Addo made headlines in Tanzania over the weekend at the 2024 GAH Awards.

The famous Ghanaian celebrity wore an exquisite lace lace gown to the 12th edition of the GAH awards.

Nana Akua Addo wore a custom-made long-sleeve gown designed by Nicole GH to the red-carpet event that has become the talk of the town.

Nana Akua Addo rocks a black gown to the 2024 GAH awards. Photo credit: @nanakuaaddo.

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-two wore a giant head fascinator that covered her thighs as she posed for the cameras.

Nana Akua Addo wore a centre-parted ponytail hairstyle, heavy makeup, and long eyelashes to enhance her look.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Akua Addo trends with her outfit

Ghanaians react to Nana Akua Addo's post on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nana Akua Addo rocks white to the EMYs

Ghanaian style influencer Nana Akua Addo went viral on social media after photos of her in a white structured outfit surfaced online.

The fashion mogul didn't disappoint fashion lovers at the 2024 EMY Africa Awards with her look and bracelets in the form of a chandelier.

Nana Akua Addo wore a short short and heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Akua Addo talks about her AMVCA look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo's stylish outfit to the 2024 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards in Nigeria.

Nana Akua Addo received positive feedback from many Ghanaians and Nigerians as she graced the red carpet.

Some social media users commented on Nana Akua Addo's elegant outfit and expensive jewellery set.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

