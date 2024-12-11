Manchester City fans are united in calling for the sale of a player following their disappointing Champions League defeat to Juventus

The loss has intensified criticism of the team’s defensive performances, with one player shouldering much of the blame

Pep Guardiola is overseeing the worst run since he arrived at the club, with his club winning once in the last nine matches

Manchester City fans have expressed frustration with Kyle Walker, demanding the defender's departure following the team's poor run of form, which continued with a 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League.

City had shown glimpses of their dominance with a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest and a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the preceding week.

However, their performance in Turin left much to be desired, with second-half goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie putting City’s hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages in jeopardy.

Despite dominating possession for large portions of the game, Pep Guardiola's men struggled in the final third and displayed defensive frailties once again.

Captain Kyle Walker came under heavy scrutiny, particularly for his role in Juventus' opening goal.

Man City fans want Walker out

Walker was slow to react to the cross that led to Vlahovic’s header, which narrowly crossed the line after Ederson had initially denied Federico Gatti.

This was the latest in a series of unconvincing performances from the 33-year-old right-back, whose errors have proven costly on multiple occasions this season.

Disgruntled fans took to social media to vent their frustrations, with many calling for Walker to be sold.

@Banksbet00 commented:

"Get walker out of my team abeg.... It's time we say good bye."

@Kylewalkerout said:

"Kyle Walker awful defending."

@ofbmar posted:

"see how kyle walker is getting schooled by yildiz imagine what players like vinicius and leao will do to him."

@Kylewalkerout added:

"Get out of my club just let him run past you awful."

@propsMCFC added:

"Can we sell Kyle Walker mid game? Honestly I’m fed up of having to watch him get embarrassed on a weekly basis. He’s completely forgot how to play football.

@mamachinopikin posted:

"This city suffering na self affliction, sell quality players without proper replacements, how is Walker still a footballer."

Man City players miss penalties

