A tour guide has shared the story of how female slaves were treated when they were brought to the Cape Coast Castle

He said the slave traders abused the women, and those who resisted were thrown into a small room with little ventilation as punishment

According to him, the female slaves who the slavers impregnated were allowed to give birth, breastfeed the babies and later shipped away without their children

A tour guide at the Cape Coast Castle in the Central region has narrated the treatment meted out to female slaves during the slave trade era in Ghana.

In a video shared on TikTok by @ecotourghana, the tour guide said the slavers abused some of the women who had been captured to be taken from Ghana to other countries as slaves.

He added that women who resisted the abuse were sent into a smaller room with a metal door, where the only air source was a tiny opening in the building.

A collage of the tour guide, Cape Coast castle and a dungeon for punishing women Photo credit: John Elk III and @ecotourghana Source: Getty Images and TikTok

“It is good to note that you wouldn’t be fed twice a day, you are going to get your food once a day. So you are starved for you to change your mind.”

He added that when some of the women who were punished changed their minds, they were allowed to bathe and look presentable to their masters.

“Some got pregnant here. Once they see you pregnant, they will take you out of the dungeons, they will take good care of you because you are carrying their baby. You are allowed to give birth.”

According to him, after giving birth, the mother was allowed to breastfeed the baby for a while and sent away on the next available ship while the child was kept and educated in the castle.

The tour guide said some of the children became slave merchants.

“When the trade ended some left this place,” the tour guide concluded.

Watch the video below:

Reaction from social media

The video has generated several comments from those who watched it. Read some of the comments below:

@Ohhthatsherr_ said:

I really don’t think I can handle this tour

@IGridz wrote:

I did this tour , it’s a very emotional experience I don’t know about anyone else but I felt the energy in there.

@LeCygneNoirÉbène said:

African history should be taught in African schools. Both high and lows of our epic history as told by ourselves, must be told.

@Thinkfast wrote:

Till now our leaders haven't learn sense to make our country better.mmoa

@rachy_everythingmen said:

so heartbreaking

@Suzzachi wrote:

All i can say is:Game boys,more vim.more fire

@JennyG said:

As hard as this was to listen to, we need to know our history. If we know learn about our history it will repeat itself.

