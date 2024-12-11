Global InfoAnalytics CEO Mussa Dankwah has shared more insights about the New Patriotic Party's heavy defeat in the 2024 polls

The party's top executives argue that many of their supporters failed to vote, leading to a shortage of over two million votes

The pollster has addressed the claims, establishing how the NPP's loss could have been worse

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana's 2024 elections ended with the National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama becoming the country's president-elect.

Mussa Dankwah is challenging Dr Bawumia's claim about NPP's loss. Photo source: MBawumia, MKDankwah

Source: Twitter

He secured an unprecedented win over Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, bringing several issues within the New Patriotic Party to the fore.

While Mahama polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) garnered 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%.

Also, over 160 parliamentary seats have fallen to the NDC, including key constituencies traditionally held by the ruling NPP, weakening the latter's parliamentary strength in the next administration.

In a recent interview, Mussa Dankwah, executive director of Global InfoAnalytis, who predicted the elections, weighed in on NPP's defeat. He said,

"If the floating voters voted, NPP's loss would have been worse."

According to Mussa Dankwah, floating voters showed apathy, unlike NPP members who actively participated in the election.

Mussa Dankwah blasts

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mussa Dankwah's about the NPP's issues in the just-ended elections.

@King_solo03_gh said:

"Most of the 40% of those that didn't vote are not in the country. They all gone to seek greener pastures somewhere. We really went through a lot under Nana Addo's led government."

@prosper_delle remarked:

"That's a fact. Most didn't go out to vote because 1. They were scared npp will rig the election and ndc won't be able to guard their votes. 2.Some didn't want to go out to vote."

@jffappiah added:

"For all the statistical breakdowns he has done he’s been💯 on point and reasons given been 💯. But then i strongly disagree on this particular point. Floating voters are mostly “objective “ in how they vote. They vote personally based on the performance of the government."

Dr Bawumia analyses defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party's defeated presidential candidate Dr Bawumia had addressed a group of supporters who visited him at home after he conceded to John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Bawumia established that he had analysed the results and realised that the NDC did not win the elections. He argued that the NPP gave the victory away to the NDC because while the latter managed to keep its voter population, the NPP's reduced by about 40%.

He urged the supporters to learn from the lessons of the next elections as they prepare to win the next one in 2028.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh