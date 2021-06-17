Talented Ghanaian baker, Bakers King, is also a military officer, unknown to many of his clients

The gifted baker also known as Corporal Amenyo has only been in the craft for a year although he learned it as a child

One of his most recent works has been a fully-built castle that is able to light up

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Corporal Amenyo, a gifted Ghanaian military officer runs his own bakery called Bakers King and has emerged as one of Ghana's most extraordinary cake bakers.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the corporal who is located at Kojo Thomson Road, Adabraka, opposite Rawlings chambers in the Greater Accra Region revealed that his passion for baking dates way back.

Where it all started

According to him, he picked the talent from his mother but had never really paid full attention to it until he decided to take it serious somewhere last year before the lockdown.

Bakers King: Meet Ghanaian Military Officer who Creates Extraordinary cake Designs Credit: @de_bakers_king

Source: Instagram

Just a year on, the Bakers King CEO has already created some amazing designs that are simply breathtaking.

Aside from taking professional training on baking in Accra, the talented officer says that he learns most of his skills through online courses from the world's best bakers.

When asked how he is able to come up with his designs, the talented baker said:

"I'm always on the lookout for the next challenging project. So when a client comes to me, I simply take their idea and come up with something extraordinary for their event."

Some amazing works so far

One of the talented baker's most challenging projects has been a castle cake that is able to light up.

He tells YEN.com.gh that he had to employ the expertise of an electrician, carpenter, and other professionals.

Another one has been a gravity-defying cake that was turned upside down as well as a cake that descended from the roof.

Others have been a cake in the form of jollof rice, fresh chicken, a uniform of a general, and many more.

The talented young man says he is still looking for projects that would challenge him beyond anything he has ever done.

In another exciting report, Teacher Ewuraama, a popular Ghanaian professional tutor has been able to help 40 students with the payment of their school expenses after soliciting funds on social media.

In a narration on her Instagram handle, @teacher_ewuraama, Ewuraama said that she was able to accrue GHc 4,500 which assisted the students from humbled backgrounds immensely.

In a set of pictures that were shared, the students were seen beaming with smiles as they held signs with inscriptions that portrayed their gratitude to everyone who donated.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen