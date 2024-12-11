Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has become the go-to celebrity to follow for trendy corset dress designs

The outspoken television personality has received positive feedback after posting her photos on social media

Some social media users have commented on Nikki Samonas' outfit and matching high heels from recent pics

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian and Greek actress Nikki Samonas has caused a stir online with her daring outfit for her latest photoshoot.

The 38-year-old freelance model wore a short, strapless lace dress designed with tassels to cover her smooth legs.

Ghanaian male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah used rhinestones to design a figure-flattering dress that flaunted her curves.

Nikki Samonas looks terrific in a corseted dress by a Ghanaian designer. Photo credit: @nikkisamonas.

Source: Instagram

To make Nikki Samonas stand out, the designer added a touch of class by infusing her outfit with tassels and beads that made noise as she strutted elegantly like a supermodel.

The KNUST graduate wore a side-parted coloured, coiled hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Nikki Samonas completed her look with flawless makeup and pink eye shadow that matched her saucy look.

Check out the photos below:

Nikki Samonas' fans rate her classy look

Ghanaians have reacted to Nikki Samonas' gorgeous outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these comments.

anthonywoode1 stated:

"Ma check swag nu! MafiLiiii ❤️."

kwamimanuel stated:

"Classic 🔥."

sangmorkie_ stated:

"Ghana is sleeping on you when it comes to fashion. We don’t praise you ENOUGH! 🔥 @nikkisamonas."

gianii_counsellormckendrick stated:

"THE ONE & ONLY🙌❤️."

joeybedwei stated:

"Stunning."

selinabm stated:

"So beautiful and regal! 😍😍😍."

marvellamaame stated:

"Beauty ❤️❤️."

_marian_bella stated:

"This is it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

3dconsult_touch stated:

"The bridal accessories 😍😍😍well done! @selinabm 👏👏."

Nikki Samonas rocks stylish floral belted dress

Previously, Ghanaian-Greek fashion model Nikki Samonas ended the month of October, also called the pink month, in style.

She wore a simple three-quarter-sleeved floral dress with a stylish belt, showing off her stylish African print clutch purse.

Check out the photos below:

Nikki Samonas slays in stylish kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also wrote about Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas' corseted kente gown for a bridal photoshoot.

The gorgeous celebrity wore a custom-made gown by male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah for the Awareso campaign.

Some social media users have commented on Nikki Samonas' elegant outfit and hairstyle on her Instagram photos.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh