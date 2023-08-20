A video of a Ghanaian lady who was left stranded by her agent when she arrived in Dubai has gone viral

In the shot video, the lady had seen the agent who promised her a job on arrival but failed and was demanding her money

The young Ghanaian woman who spoke Ga said she was not letting go of the man that day till he refunded her money

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A video of a Ghanaian lady demanding her money from a fellow Ghanaian man in Dubai has gone viral.

The man, who is an agent, promised the lady a job in Dubai and collected money to process her documents for travel. It is unknown how much money he took from the lady before she travelled to Dubai.

However, the woman became stranded after she arrived in Dubai. She did not have a job waiting for her nor a place to put her head. She also did not find her agent immediately.

The agent failed to meet the lady at the airport or give her a job in Dubai as promised Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

On the day she met the agent, the lady who spoke Ga said she just wanted the man to refund her money since he had lied to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A voice from behind, which appears to be that of the person who recorded the video, said:

"Another agent has been caught today. It's not easy in Dubai."

Meanwhile, a woman working in Dubai recently left her job and returned to her home country to join her pastor's church in the village with the hope of finding love.

The video was shared by @sikaofficial1 on social media. Watch it below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions by social media users. Read some of their comments below:

@4thpreacher said:

effects of unemployment i understand him

@KinggKhay wrote:

This be the Game in Dubai way people no go tell you about

@1unknown_eshun said:

walahi this man no dey do any call, he dey lie

@benji_jilo wrote:

See his slippers mpo what shows he can get u a job

@DerrickNyarkoD1

The whole world ebi him wey go make hot

@Fridays741

See the way he make quite

@Nanayawyohane

He go make hot ruf

@Qwodwo_Asare

Never try to defraud a Ga woman ….

Ghanaians scammed for non-existing jobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in Dubai revealed a scam that many people seeking to travel abroad fall into.

She said many claim to be travel agents who can help people secure jobs overseas and travel to occupy the available vacancies.

She added that the act is propagated by Ghanaians, and they use it to dupe other people from Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh