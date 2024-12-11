John Mahama: Ghanaian Man Gets Excited As He Meets President-Elect's Daughter In Video
- Farida Mahama bonded with a young man who met her in a video, and he was super elated to speak with her
- In the video, the young man bonded with the President-elect's daughter, passing comments that made her smile
- In the comments section, social media users were pleased by how friendly Farida was despite her father's status
A Ghanaian man shared a video of his encounter with Farida Mahama, daughter of President-elect John Dramani Mahama.
The trending video of the interaction, posted on the young man's TikTok page, has gone viral on the social media platform.
In the video, the man appeared overjoyed to meet Farida, making light-hearted remarks that brought a big smile to her face. Their brief interaction made a lot of netizens happy.
Farida’s approachable demeanour impressed social media users, who admired her down-to-earth attitude despite her father’s high-profile status.
John Dramani Mahama was recently declared the president-elect of Ghana.
He and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) secured a landslide victory over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 general elections. The Electoral Commission announced the results on Monday, December 9.
Farida Mahama's genial nature wins hearts
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.
noragaisie said:
"She is beautiful just like her mom."
kowusu wrote:
"Mahama children are free paaa ooo."
florenzo said:
"Farida tell your brother to come and marry my daughter, very beautiful girl , I love this family.♥️"
Midok collection wrote:
"She was little 8yrs ago following his dad 🥰."
De done said:
"She is grown soo well.🥰"
Naangmenbielme wrote:
"I love her life style 🫶🫶🥰."
John Mahama eats roasted plantain
The Mahama family have warmed hearts with their antics recently. John Mahama won hearts even further as he ate popular street food in a video.
In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the President-elect ate roasted plantain with groundnuts and some local condensed toffee and coconut toffee.
Many Ghanaians on social media spoke about how happy they were about his down-to-earth nature and praised him as he prepares to assume office.
