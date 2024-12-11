Kwaku Manu believes Mahamudu Bawumia's pandering to religions outside Islam contributed to his election loss

The actor said that the Vice President was a Muslim but did not hesitate to visit churches and shrines for prayers

He stated that Muslims were very loyal to their religion and Bawumia's actions would tempt them not to vote for him

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has said that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's attempts to appeal to religious groups outside Islam contributed to his loss in the 2024 elections.

Kwaku Manu speaks on Mahamudu Bawumia's failed presidential campaign in a video. Photo source: kwakumanubob, mbawumia

Source: Twitter

Kwaku Manu stated that Bawumia, a Muslim, made moves that may have upset his Muslim supporters, leading to his defeat.

The outgoing Vice President, in his campaign, visited churches and a traditional shrine for prayers. Kwaku Manu specifically mentioned Bawumia’s visits to the shrine of the wulomo, a traditional priest, and his visit to Adom Kyei Duah's church.

The actor said he believed that these actions were a mistake and that had he been in Bawumia’s shoes, he would have refrained from making such moves.

According to Kwaku Manu, Muslims are very loyal to their religion, and Bawumia’s outreach to other religious groups might have caused some Muslim voters to feel disconnected from him.

The actor suggested that this could have led them to support John Mahama, who won the 2024 election by a large margin.

Kwaku Manu's election analysis sparks debate

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Habibi gh said:

"it's true that's why we vote against him if you're a Muslim always you have to stand as Muslim."

khlint Nahna Quami said:

"That is not true they lose because of E-levy betting tax and national catederal."

Chidinma 🇮🇹 wrote:

"Nobody should insult Kweku manu cause he is telling the truth."

Criss Waddle speaks against NPP

Criss Waddle is one of the popular entertainers who have spoken up since NPP lost the 2024 general elections.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the rapper criticised the government and claimed their tenure was a military rule.

He cited instances of oppression and disclosed that he was scared to speak against the government at the time.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh