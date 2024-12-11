Ghanaians have voted for a new president, John Dramani Mahama, to lead the nation and run the affairs of the state for the next four years

Following the change of government, Ghana also has appointed a new Vice-President, Jane Naan Opoku-Agyemang, who will be assisting the President with his duties

Jane Naana, aside from being the first female Ghanaian Vice-President, has made history three other times

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been voted into office as the fourteenth president of Ghana.

The president-elect is coming into office with his vice president, who has made history as the first female to ascend the high office of the vice president.

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang becomes Ghana's first female President.

YEN.com.gh, in this article will tell you about the maiden name, real age and three other times Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has made history.

Maiden name and Age of Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was born in Cape Coast on November 22, 1951. Her maiden name is Jane Naana Sam.

However, she later married Edmund Opoku-Agyemang, hence the change of her surname. The incoming Vice President is 73 years old and has three children.

Ghana's first female Vice-President interacts with President-elect, John Dramani Mahama.

Jane Naana attended Wey Gey Hey

She started her educational journey at the Anglican Girls' Secondary School at Koforidua and continued at the Aburi Presby Girls' School.

Later, she completed her secondary education at Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast and then attended reputable schools like the University of Cape Coast, the University of Dakar, and York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where she furthered her education.

Ghana's first female Vice-President speaks at an event.

Four times Jane Naana made history

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has broken several barriers and has proven to be a role model for women.

First Female Vice-Chancellor

The renowned academic made history as the first female Vice-Chancellor in Ghana after being appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2018.

First Ghanaian Chancellor of Women's University, Africa

In 2018, she was appointed the first Ghanaian Chancellor of the Women's University in Africa in Zimbabwe.

First female NDC Running Mate

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang also became the first female running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020, following the demise of Amissah Arthur.

Her achievements and leadership qualities set her apart as a distinguished Vice President.

NDC lists plans for first 100 days

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the incoming administration has outlined its plans for the first 100 days in office.

In a video, the special aide to incoming president, John Dramani Mahama noted that the plans are geared towards job creation and resetting the country's economy.

Netizens who saw the video were pleased and expressed their views in the comments section of the post.

