Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has won the attention of fashionistas with her two-piece outfit

The famous Kumawood star with a massive following on Instagram styled her look with a Balenciaga bag

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's flawless makeup and hairstyle on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey knows how to give a wardrobe staple a lease of life as she rocks a two-piece outfit for her photoshoot.

The host of Okukuseku The Talk Show looked effortlessly chic in a green jumpsuit and a colourful kimono that made her glow.

Emelia Brobbey wore mild makeup, perfectly drawn eyebrows and bold red lipstick as she smiled at the camera.

Emelia Brobbey turns heads in a green outfit for her photoshoot. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

Source: Instagram

The outstanding television presenter wore a 360 frontal lace hairstyle to enhance her look. Emelia Brobbey wore an expensive Balenciaga bag that matched her outfit.

She completed her look with designer high heels and shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Spread Love 💗. When you give others joy, you get more joy in return. EB 🤍."

Check out the photos below:

Emelia Brobbey trends with her two-piece outfit

Some fashion lovers have commented on Emelia Brobbey's gorgeous look.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

emmanuepaha stated:

"Oh my God, your handwork is beautiful. What an incredible, beautiful, blessed Queen."

loves_emelia_brobbey stated:

"QUEENEMM ✅."

destinydharku stated:

"Gorgeous 😍 ❤️❤️🔥."

mmc.richie stated:

"FOREVER YOUNG 😍."

mingle.niiayi stated:

"I will watch ur movie❤️."

f.dennis63 stated:

"We are still waiting."

mingle.niiayi stated:

"Darling you look simple nice and beautiful ❤️."

f.dennis63 stated:

"Looking young and beautiful."

amevorbenxon stated:

"Your Beauty Really Exceptional."

am_proud_of_emeliabrobbey stated:

"Queen 🙌❤️."

quaysonrobertpaa stated:

"Perfect."

mmc.richie stated:

"NEW EVERYTHING 👏."

Emelia Brobbey dazzles in a stylish maxi dress

Ghanaian style influencer Emelia Brobbey looked splendid as she stepped out in a simple maxi dress and curly ponytail hairstyle.

Emelia Brobbey accessorised her look with gold jewellery set and gold watch with green leather straps.

Check out the photos below:

Emelia Brobbey talks about her acting career

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey, who gave a detailed account of how she became an actress.

She talked about her meeting with Daniel Adeleye and Nana McBrown, which led to the beginning of her acting career.

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's trending video on Instagram as she inspires the youth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh