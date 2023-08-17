A woman was in her home minding her business when a stranger decided to take her shopping

The woman went into her room, dressed up, and came out ready to go shopping and choose the things she wants

At the shop, the woman picked items, such as rice, oil, sweets for her children, toothpaste and several others

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A woman in her house was taken on a shopping spree which got her surprised and speechless at the same time.

When the stranger reached the woman’s house, she tied a cloth around her chest to cover the rest of her body.

In a video shared on TikTok by @ositapopcorn, the woman was going about her business when the stranger greeted her and asked to take her shopping.

The woman looking happy thanked the stranger for the kind gesture Photo credit: @ositapopcorn Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

“This my trolley chose you. When last did you go shopping?” the stranger asked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The woman said she could not remember when she last went shopping because it had been so long.

“So why don’t we go shopping now, since my trolley chose you?”

The woman went into her room, changed into a trouser and a top and came out ready to go shopping.

She chose food items, sweets for her children, and home essentials like toothpaste. After she picked all she wanted, the lady placed them on the counter where the stranger paid for them, and they were packaged.

They put all the items in the trunk of a car, and the stranger dropped the lady back in her house.

“I don’t even know this kind of thing is still existing in this our Nigeria. Thank you so much,” she said.

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments from social media on the video.

@La kreamz said:

She’s not greedy at all ❤️

@Emperor_mike1 wrote:

Cute woman but suffering don make m old

@MUKADAⓂ️_KEULERE said:

See caring mother she still buy sweet for her children

@Ida Skriver said:

she's so beautiful

@Gustavo Empire wrote:

More of the good heart

@De_nano said:

God will keep blessing you brother

@Nemi wrote:

Very humble woman

@DAMI said:

May Allah grant we all his grace to show more love out there

@SPICEY wrote:

God bless you for putting smiles on her face

Watch the video below:

Young man gets special treatment from stranger

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a boy got special treatment from a stranger he had been harassing for money.

One day, the stranger took the boy out to get new clothes and sumptuous meals in beautiful restaurants.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh