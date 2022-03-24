A video of a woman breaking it down for a local crowd has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip, which has over 217.4K views, shows her dancing on what looks like a double storey house

South African online users were pleasantly entertained by the energetic performer’s routine and showed her love on the post

A vibey woman took to social media to show off her impressive moves in a video and has won over several adoring fans.

A woman entertained a crowd with her energetic moves. Image: @slendermaitobetsa/TikTok

The video, which has over 217.4K views, was posted on TikTok by @slendermaitobetsa and shows her dancing on what looks like a double storey house, before a crowd. She does her thing as she busts some energetic dance moves to the song Rea Baba by a local artist, @snowflakethevocalist.

Her 30.7K followers were pleasantly entertained by her performance and flooded the post with positive comments and compliments.

SnowFlake15 reacted:

“Wow.”

LEBOGANG KEKANA said:

“Wa tsamaya.”

Portia wrote:

“Double store ya bricks tsa go mixiwa batho ba tlo wela ke dintlo joo.”

Anemabu commented:

“That is what I said when I won miss John mutheiwana.am also a chubby girl lifatsi let ki la Rina.”

user3990466313388 replied:

“You nailed it gal.”

nyasha_80 responded:

“I love yo energy & confidence, it's in another level.”

user8095756797155 reacted:

“Ware nyexa shame.”

PappaG said:

“Yes girl nice.”

FELICIA Bohlale1202 commented:

“Energy I love you.”

