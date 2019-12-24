The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) is an educational institution in Winneba, Ghana's Central Region. The university is in charge of educating teachers and forming qualified educators to lead a new national vision of education that focuses on redirecting Ghana's efforts towards rapid social and economic growth. What must you have to enrol in the UEW's distance education programme?

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) is a prominent state institution in Ghana that offers quality education in various disciplines, including education, sciences, arts, and social sciences. Students who cannot attend regular classes on campus can benefit from UEW's convenient and adaptable distance education programmes.

University of Education Winneba (UEW) distance education

All qualified individuals can apply for admission to the University of Education, Winneba's distance education programmes for the 2024/2025 academic year. The following are the requirements for the distance education programmes.

How to apply for UEW distance education admission

To submit your application effectively, make sure you have an active email account, a mobile phone number and soft copies of your results slip/transcripts, national identity card, certificates, passport photo, birth certificate (for adult applicants only), and any other papers required to support your application. To apply for UEW distance education,

Log in to the UEW distance education admission portal and select your entry method: regular/full-time, sandwich, distance, or postgraduate. After you select your entry mode, you will be redirected to buy your application voucher. You have two options for paying for the form: mobile money and a Visa/Master card. Visit the website to purchase the form online using the MTN, VodaCash, and AirtelTigo mobile money systems. To acquire the form on all mobile networks in Ghana, use the shortcode *887*9#. You can also purchase vouchers from Prudential Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, ADB Bank, GCB Bank, and Republic Bank. Once you've received your PIN, click on "Apply Now" and input your PIN. If you have a serial and a PIN, enter them as instructed to proceed with the application process. Complete your personal information, educational history, results/qualifications, and course preference and attach any supporting documents before submitting the application form.

After successfully submitting the application form, you will receive an email notification and a text message on your phone.

UEW distance education admission list

The UEW distance learning admissions list can be accessed online. To confirm their admission status correctly, candidates should use their application voucher online, following the same steps as when completing the application forms.

Cost of application forms

The form application fee for distance undergraduate, direct, mature, and postgraduate programmes is GH¢255.

UEW requirements

If you are interested in attending the University of Education Winneba as a distance learner, here are the admission requirements for the distance education programme.

Diploma in Basic Education

For the diploma in primary education, candidates must have at least one of the following qualifications:

WASSCE holders: The applicant must have received credit passes (A1-D7) in three key subjects, including English and mathematics. They should also have (A1-C6) in three elective subjects appropriate to the programme of interest. SSSCE holders: The candidate must have received credit passes (A-D) in six subjects, including three primary subjects, mathematics and English language, and three optional subjects related to the programme of interest. Mature candidates must be 25 or older and have a teacher's Certificate 'A' from a recognised educational institution or college.

Diploma in Early Grade Education

Applicants for the diploma in early elementary education must have any of the following qualifications:

WASSCE: Holders should have passes (A1-D7) in three subjects: English language, mathematics, and integrated science/social studies, along with credits (A1-C6) in any three electives. SSSCE: Holders should have credits A to D in six subjects, including three major areas: Mathematics, English language, and integrated science/social studies, as well as any three optional subjects. Mature candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Diploma in Education

For the diploma in education, all applicants must hold at least one of the following qualities:

A bachelor's degree in any appropriate subject of study. A tertiary Diploma, Higher National Diploma (HND), or comparable qualification from any approved tertiary institution An Advanced/Part III Certificate in a trade field.

Note: This programme is only available through direct entry. Admission to this curriculum cannot be obtained solely through the Diploma in Business Studies (DBS) certification.

Bachelor of Education in Basic Education (Upper Primary Option)

Applicants for the Bachelor of Education in Basic Education (Upper Primary Option) must have at least one of the following qualifications:

WASSCE with credits A1 to C6 in six disciplines, comprising three fundamental subjects: Mathematics, English language, and integrated science/social studies, and three optional subjects.

SSSCE with credits A to D in six subjects, including three primary subjects, mathematics, English language, integrated science or social studies and three electives.

Mature candidates must be 25 years or older and hold a Diploma in Basic Education (DBE) diploma from a reputable higher institution. They will be enrolled at Level 300 of the programme and will study for two years.

Tertiary Diploma Certificate Holders of any approved college or university will be put at level 200 of the programme except those holding the DBE credential. This excludes holders of a Diploma in Business Studies (DBS).

Bachelor of Education in Primary Education (Junior High School Option)

The entry criteria are the same as items (i) through (v) of the Bachelor of Education in Basic Education degree (Upper Primary Option).

Bachelor of Education in Primary Education (Early Grade Option)

The entry specifications are identical to those for the 4-Year Bachelor of Education in Basic Education degree (Upper Primary Option), points (i) through (iii).

Diploma in Early Childhood Education (DECE) certificate holders from any approved postsecondary institution will be assigned to Level 300 of the program. They will pursue the course for two years.

Certificate of Tertiary Diploma Holders from any accredited postsecondary school, except the DECE certificate, will be positioned at the programme's level 200. They are required to complete the programme over three years.

Note: Holders of a Diploma in Business Studies (DBS) are omitted.

Bachelor of Arts in English Language Education

The candidate's entry requirements for the Bachelor of Arts in English Language Education are as follows:

WASSCE candidates must have credits A1 to C6 in six subjects, three of which are basic: integrated science or social studies, English language, and mathematics, along with credits A1 to C6 in three optional subjects, including literature in English.

Tertiary Diploma graduates from any approved tertiary institution who achieved at least a credit score in Literature-in-English at SSSCE or WASSCE will be excluded from taking the mature admission examination.

These candidates will be assigned to Level 100 of the four-year programme. This excludes holders of the Diploma in Business Studies. Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

SSSCE candidates must have credits A to D in six subjects and three primary disciplines: mathematics, English language, integrated science, or social studies. They must also have credits A to D in three optional subjects, including literature in English.

Tertiary diploma certificate: Holders from accredited postsecondary institutions with a minimum credit grade in literature-in-English at WASSCE or SSSCE will be excluded from taking the mature entrance exam. Such applicants will be assigned to Level 100 of the 4-year course. This excludes holders of a Diploma in Business Studies (DBS).

Mature candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education

WASSCE candidates must have credits A1 to C6 in six disciplines: three fundamental subjects, English language, mathematics, and integrated science and three optional subjects, including mathematics.

SSSCE candidates must have credits A to D in six disciplines, including three essential subjects, mathematics, English language, and integrated science and three optional subjects (general science or business), including optional mathematics, for an overall aggregate of 24 or better.

Tertiary diploma bearers from any approved tertiary institution with a minimum credit grade in optional mathematics in SSSCE or WASSCE will be excluded from the mature admission examination. Such candidates will be assigned to Level 100 of the four-year programme. This excludes holders of a Diploma in Business Studies (DBS).

Mature candidates must be 25 years or older.

Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies Education

WASSCE holders must possess six credits (A1-C6) in four key subjects: Mathematics, English language, social studies, and integrated science, as well as credits A1 to C6 in any two of the subsequent optional subjects: Economics, government, history, geography, and CRS/IRS.

SSSCE students must have six credits A to D in four primary subjects: Mathematics, English language, integrated science, and social studies and two optional subjects: economics, geography, government, history, or CRS/IRS.

Tertiary Diploma holders with certificates from any approved tertiary institution and a minimum of credit in any two electives in SSSCE or WASSCE will be excluded from taking the mature admission examination. These candidates will be assigned to Level 100 of the 4-year course. This excludes holders of diplomas in business studies (DBS).

Mature candidates must be 25 years or older.

Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting Studies

Candidates for WASSCE must possess credits in six disciplines, including three main subjects: mathematics, English language, science/integrated science, or social studies, and three optional areas: Financial accounting, business management, cost accounting, elective mathematics, economics, and business mathematics.

Candidates for SSSCE must hold credits in six areas, including three fundamental subjects: English language, mathematics, science/integrated science, or social studies; two credits A to D in financial accounting, business management, business mathematics, and cost accounting, and a credit pass (A-D) in optional mathematics or economics.

Mature entrants must be 25 years or older.

Holders of a Diploma in Accounting Studies from the UEW or any other recognised university will be enrolled at level 300 of the course.

Holders of a Higher National Diploma (HND) in accounting from any approved postsecondary establishment with at least second-class lower will be positioned at level 300 of the programme.

Other than those indicated in (i) and (ii) above, Tertiary Diploma Certificate holders from any authorised university will be positioned at level 100 of the course. That is., they will pursue the course for four years.

Note: Admission to this curriculum cannot be obtained solely through a Diploma in Business Studies (DBS) certification.

Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management

WASSCE holders must have credits A1 to C6 in six courses, including three main subjects: mathematics, English language, and integrated science or social studies, along with three optional courses with a total aggregate of 36 or greater.

SSSCE holders must have scored credits A to D in six disciplines, including three basic subjects, English language, mathematics, integrated science or social studies, and three optional subjects, for a total cumulative of 24 or higher.

Mature candidates must be 25 years or older.

Holders of a diploma in management studies from the University of Education, Winneba, or a comparable certificate from another recognised university will be enrolled at level 300 of the course.

Holders of a Higher National Diploma (HND) from any accredited postsecondary institution in any of the subsequent programmes: secretaryship and management, human resource management, marketing, accountancy, purchasing and supply with at least second class lower will additionally be placed at level 300 of the programme.

Tertiary diploma certificate holders, aside from those indicated in (iv) and (v) above, from any approved university will be positioned at level 200 of the curriculum; that is, they will study for three years.

Note: The Diploma in Business Studies (DBS) qualification cannot be used solely to enrol in this programme.

UEW distance courses and fees

How much are the fees for UEW distance education? The following are the fees for UEW distance undergraduate freshers, continuing students, and final students in 2024/2025.

Programme Academic Facility user fee (A) Tuition fees (B) Fees in respect of third-party services (B) Total academic fees Currency GHS GHS GHS GHS Freshers B.Ed. (Basic Education/Early Grade Education) 268 360 2,721 3,349 BA (English Language/Social Studies Education) 268 360 2,721 3,349 B.Sc. (Mathematics Education) 268 360 2,721 3,349 BBA (Accounting Studies/Human Resource Management) 895 360 2,839 4,094 Diploma (Basic Education/Early Grade Education) 251 360 2,200 2,811 Diploma (Business) 701 360 2,468 3,529

Programme Academic Facility user fee (A) Tuition fees (B) Fees in respect of third-party services (B) Total academic fees Currency GHS GHS GHS GHS Final students B.Ed. (Basic Education/Early Grade Education) 268 360 3259 3887 BA (English Language/Social Studies Education) 268 360 3259 3887 B.Sc. (Mathematics Education) 268 360 3259 3887 BBA (Accounting Studies/Human Resource Management) 895 360 3370 4625 Diploma (Basic Education/Early Grade Education) 251 360 2755 3366 Diploma (Business) 1060 360 3046 4466

UEW distance master programme fees

The following are the fees for distance education for evening and weekend students. Accommodation charge is not included.

Category of students/programme Fresh (GHS) Final (GHS) MBA (Evening/weekends programme) 8,500 7,231 MSc Development Finance (weekend) 13,050 13,050 Postgraduate Diploma in Mentoring By Distance (At CoDEL,Winneba Campus) per semester 2,771 2,976 MA in Mentorship by Distance (CoDEL Winneba) per semester 3,463 3,879 MEd in Maths, Science and English(IEDE, Winneba) per semester 3,463 3,879 One Year Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) By Distance (At CoDEL, Winneba) per semester N/A 4,434 One Year Executive Master in Human Rights, Conflicts, & Peace Study (Weekend programme at Winneba Campus) N/A 10,730

UEW distance courses and centres

EUW graduate and postgraduate distance education students should access the study centres and programmes offered in each learning centre listed below.

Study Centre Course AAMUSTED Campus (formerly UEW), Mampong Primary, Early Grade, Social Studies & Dip. in Education only Jachie-Pramso SHS Primary, Early Grade & Dip. in Education only Ejisuman S.H.S. Primary, Early Grade, Social Studies & Dip. in Education only Kumasi Islamic S.H.S. All programmes AAMUSTED Campus (formerly UEW), Tanoso All programmes Fr. Murphy S.H.S. All Undergraduate Programmes Offinso College of Education Primary, Early Grade, 4-Year BA/B.Sc. Degree & Dip. in Education programmes only St. Joseph's College of Education Primary, Early Grade, 4-Year BA/B.Sc. Degree & Dip. in Education programmes only Twene Amanfo SHTS All programmes Atebubu College of Education Primary & Early Grade Education only UEW, CODeL Office/Good Shepherd Int. Sch. All programmes Assin Fosu College of Education Primary, Early Grade & Dip. in Education only Cape Coast Technical Institution All programmes Gateway School Complex All Undergraduate programmes CODeL, UEW North Campus All programmes Asamankese S.H.S. Primary, Early Grade & Dip. in Education only Pope John S.H.S. All programmes Nkawkaw S.H.S. Basic, Early Grade & Dip. in Education only Krobo Girls SHS. Basic, Early Grade & Dip. in Education & PGDE only Accra College of Education Basic, Early Grade & Dip. in Education only Accra Academy Basic, Early Grade, Dip. in Education & PGDE only Accra Wesley Girls SHS 4-Year BA/B.Sc. degree & Business programmes only St. John's Grammar School All programmes Ghana Military Academy and Training School – Teshie Basic Education, Early Grade and Business programs only Tema Presby S.H.S., Comm. 11 Basic, Early Grade & Dip. in Education only Bagabaga College of Education Basic, Early Grade, Dip. in Education & PGDE only Northern School of Business 4-Year BA/B.Sc. degree & Business programmes only Yendi Senir High School All Undergraduate programmes Dambai College of Education All programmes

Below are more programmes offered in each learning centre.

St. John Bosco College of Education All programmes Gbewaa College of Education All programmes N. J. Ahmadiyya College of Education All programmes Three Town SHS. All programmes Ho Technical University All programmes St. Francis College of Education Primary, Early Grade, 4-Year BA/B.Sc. Degree, Dip. in Education & PGDE programmes only Sogakope S.H.S. Primary, Early Grade & Dip. in Education only Manye Academy Primary, Early Grade & Dip. in Education only Fijai S.H.S. All programmes Tarkwa S.H.S. Primary, Early Grade, Business & Dip. in Education only Enchi College of Education Primary, Early Grade & Dip. in Education only Sefwi-Wiawso S.H.S. Primary Education, Early Grade, BA. Soc. Studies & Dip. in Education programmes only Bia SHTS. Primary, Early Grade, 4-Year BA/B.Sc. Degree & Dip. in Education programmes only

Is UEW distance forms out?

Yes. When is the closing date for the UEW distance forms? The deadline for submitting UEW forms for the 2024/2025 academic year has been set for 30 August 2024 for sandwich applicants, 1 November 2024 for mature applicants, and 29 November 2024 for direct applicants. Applicants are advised to complete their applications by the deadline.

What are distance courses offered at UEW?

The University of Education Winneba (UEW) offers distance degree, postgraduate and diploma education programs. The courses offered include;

Postgraduate

M.Ed Counseling Psychology

M.Ed Educational Administration and Management

M.Ed Institutional Mentorship and Supervision

M.Ed. Science

M.Ed. Mathematics

M.Ed. English

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

Degree

B.A. in Social Studies Education

BA in English Language Education

B.Ed. in Basic Education (Early Grade Option)

B.Ed. in Basic Education (Junior High School Option)

B.Ed. in Basic Education (Upper Primary Option)

B.Sc. in Mathematics Education

Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management

Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting Studies

Diploma

Diploma in Education

Diploma in Basic Education

Diploma in Early Grade Education

Above is a detailed guide about the University of Education Winneba (UEW) distance education fees, forms, and requirements. Distance education is a method of learning in which students have access to course materials and communicate with professors using online platforms.

