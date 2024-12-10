Malik Basintale has addressed the viral reports of him threatening a CID Director at the EC regional office

In an X post, Malik resisted claims that he went to the office with a gun; however, he explained that his altercation with the police officers was a battle to defend the right thing

Netizens who saw the video of Basintale were not too convinced and expressed their views in the comment section

Deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer Malik Basintale has clarified the video of him confronting the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Director, which has recently surfaced and gone viral.

In the video, Malik allegedly threatened to get the officer out of office after President-elect John Dramani Mahama is sworn into office.

Malik Basintale allegedly threatens CID Director

This was during a verbal exchange between the police and the NDC Communications Officer after he and his bodyguard were allegedly found with a gun at the Electoral Commission's regional office at the height of the recently concluded elections.

According to reports by citinewsroom.com, Malik and his bodyguard initially agreed to return the gun, but matters escalated when the Police CID confronted them again after the agreement.

The angry NDC Communications Officer then threatened to oust the CID boss after the swearing-in of President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

In the latest development, Malik Basintale has defended his actions, claiming that he only stood for the truth.

"Ignore the false narrative by those NPP losers who still dine with fake news. I never took a gun to any coalition center. I only fought for what was right and it had to be with the CID boss, Faustina Agyeiwaa who disrespected some Ghanaian Youth by shouting at them 'Idiots, get out of the place!' I told her to be mindful of her words because power is transient and she could be out of office soon!" he said.

Netizens divided over Basintale's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the NDC Communications Officer speaking greeted his remarks with mixed reactions.

@sanson_aaron wrote:

"It's their only strategy, I believe Ghanaians have seen it and won't fall for these tricks."

@efo_phil wrote:

"Don’t mind dem la. We Dey your back 24/7. They’ll go to jail."

@Ghnathaniel wrote:

"That should be derogatory to her. Malik please don't slow down on them at all. Power is transient indeed for them to know that the country is not their personal property."

@kasantej wrote:

"Lmao it won’t be long. for now, enjoy the goodwill."

@angelkwame wrote:

"Every time you get a chance, it’s always about the NDC, not Ghana. Chale, it’s time to move beyond that. Ghanaians could hold it against you when your followers are gone. Use this opportunity to bring the nation together."

@MawuDomi wrote:

"Arrogance at its peak,you are not yet in power but threatening a whole CID because you are close to a political office shame!!!!"

EC declares John Mahama President-elect

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electoral Commission had declared John Dramani Mahama president-elect of the republic.

In a live broadcast, the EC indicated that the incoming president polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55%, while Dr Bawumia polled 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61% of the votes cast.

NDC supporters nationwide could not help but jubilate after the EC officially declared the election results.

