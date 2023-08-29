The "Affirmative" girl, known for her viral interview, recently shared her inspiring story during an interview with Pulse Ghana

At a young age, she encountered a family member with cancer and was scolded for her insensitive question about their appearance

This experience sparked her ambition to become a cosmetic and plastic surgeon, driven by her empathy and desire to help those facing similar challenges

The viral sensation known as the "Affirmative" girl, who gained fame for her repeated use of the word in an interview, has shared a touching story that inspired her career goals.

In an interview with Nanaday of Pulse Ghana, the young girl revealed that her ambition to become a cosmetic and plastic surgeon stems from a personal experience during her childhood.

Recalling a heartbreaking incident, she said,

"I was about 5 when I went for a sleepover at my aunt's place. I noticed she had no hair, so I asked her whether she was a man. My mother scolded me, explaining that the woman had cancer, and she urged me never to talk to anyone with a disease or deformity in that manner."

How the encounter with her aunty affected the BECE girl 'Affirmative'

This encounter left a profound impact on her, igniting a desire to help those facing similar challenges.

Driven by her empathy and compassion, the aspiring surgeon aims to find solutions for people dealing with diseases and physical abnormalities.

She expressed her determination, stating,

"It made me heartbroken and inspired me to try and solve that problem for people, which is why I want to become a surgeon."

The video of her interview has garnered significant attention online, with viewers applauding her maturity and ambition. Many have praised her for channeling a personal experience into a noble career path.

