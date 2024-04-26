A determined young man who sold sachet and bottled water has relocated to Canada to pursue higher education

His fate remarkably changed after connecting with AmG businessman Adamss, who financed the trip

This kind gesture was amplified by Ghanaian blogger E.ntamoty on Instagram, where netizens expressed admiration for the businessman

The fortunes of a young man who reportedly hawked sachet and bottled water significantly improved when his fate aligned with AmG businessman Adamss.

According to Ghanaian blogger Amoaning Samuel, better known as E.ntamoty, Adamss flew the young man to Canada to pursue further studies.

Street hawker moves to Canada for higher education thanks to AmG businessman Adamss. Photo credit: e.ntamoty.

Source: Twitter

How Adamss and the hawker met

E.ntamoty shared how Adamss and the struggling hawker met before the businessman extended help to the young man.

“I met him on the street selling sachet water in traffic while heading towards home; I quickly exchanged contacts with him and drove off;

“We later talked things through on Snap. He made me know he got a Canada visa, and he wants to study at CIMT College, so I should help him,'' Adamss said, per E.ntamoty.

The blogger posted heartwarming images of the hawker carrying bottled water on the street for sale and when he arrived in Canada.

See the images below:

Kind gesture moves netizens

The AmG businessman's kind deed moved netizens on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Hellovybes wrote:

Wow, God bless him for this.

Westside_66_6 said:

Someone should fly me some.

Nhyirabanana_adwoa reacted:

God bless Mr Adams ❤.

Gomeboy.com_ksi reacted:

This is what the rich men should do.

Agbozo_linda commented:

This is so beautiful.

Paakwansa_paakaveli said:

Very impactful.

Official_believer commented:

If all the rich people are helping one person like this.

Afrifa_denewme said:

Nuf love, bro ❤️.

Rhiannonlex12 commented:

May God bless him and help the young man achieve success on his educational and life journey. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Blacvolta said:

God bless him.

Teemahs_wardrobe posted:

Wow, God bless him.

Icemar_254 indicated:

I tap into his blessings.

Source: YEN.com.gh