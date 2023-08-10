A young girl sitting for her BECE exams impressed Ghana's street quiz king, Nanaday, with her fluency and confident anticipation of excellent results

Responding to questions with "Affirmative" instead of a simple "yes," she confidently predicted that she would get 9 ones

The video of this encounter has rapidly gained online attention for its inspiring and unique nature

A young girl currently taking her BECE exams has managed to captivate the renowned king of street quiz in Ghana, Nanaday.

She was able to achieve this with her remarkable fluency and unwavering confidence in achieving exceptional results.

In a stunning display, she confidently expressed her high expectations, stating,

BECE girl wows interviewer with fluency Photo credit: pulseghana

Source: TikTok

"As my sister said earlier, in our family we don't fail, so I'm expecting 9 ones." What truly stood out was her unique manner of responding with "Affirmative" instead of a simple "yes" to each question posed.

BECE girl's viral video gets massive reactions on social media

The video capturing this impressive encounter has quickly gained traction online, leaving viewers both impressed and inspired on Pulse Ghana.

Nii-Kpakpo said:

Knowledge Great 95% , calmness 100%, confidence 100%, boldness 100%, communication level 100% . Bless up Girl . 9ns straight. Affirmative : Yes!

Jamcy collections commented:

Someone pls ask me how I am, I must abuse the word Affirmative till d affirm, vanishes from the active.

Onyame_SideChick‍♀️ stated:

Chaaaiii have downloaded one English nooow now “Affirmative”…. My family and friends go hearam taya

Watch the video below:

Student writing BECE reveals he called on God when he couldn't solve the question

Also, in the ongoing 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) a student participating said his prayers helped him answer some questions.

The young student of Presec Primary said he initially could not solve the questions, but after praying, he was able to answer them.

43-year-old mother of 5 in Oti Region writes BECE and hopes to become fire service person

In other news, Rita Quayson, a 43-year-old mother of five, is participating in the 2023 BECE at Apesokubi D/A JHS in the Oti Region.

Her goal is to pass the exam to benefit from the free SHS policy and secure a better future after failing to secure a job due to illiteracy.

Source: YEN.com.gh