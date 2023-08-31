A viral TikTok video showcases a military wife lovingly trimming her civilian husband's toenails while wearing her uniform

The heartwarming gesture captures the attention of social media users, sparking a discussion about dating and marrying soldiers

The couple's story, celebrating their 10th anniversary, serves as an inspiration for love and commitment within the military community

A military wife and her civilian husband's heartwarming love story has captured the attention of social media users.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the wife can be seen lovingly trimming her husband's toenails with a razor blade while wearing her uniform.

The husband, filled with excitement, shared the video, expressing his joy and admiration for his wife's gesture. The video has sparked a discussion among single people, with many expressing their desire to date or marry soldiers.

A civilian man enjoying nail service from his soldier wife Photo credit: meetdedes

Source: TikTok

Some men on the platform have admitted to being intimidated by female soldiers but are still hopeful for a chance at a romantic relationship with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The couple is celebrating their 10th anniversary, and the husband's heartfelt message has inspired many about the romance and sweetness of female soldiers.

Check out some of the comments social media users have shared under the video.

chrisKachi said:

God, I wish I could date one. I will always be praying make she no show me the other side of her oo.

Chukwubuikem Prec965 mentioned:

I swear I want one but fear dey body make person no use blow blind me I just follow you now ❤️

stated:

this can never be me with razor, before she go ask who is amaka you go explain tired no evidence

Kaykaytus added:

So you get mind toast soldier come even marry ham join Bros, how you take do ham. Drop update

Watch the video below:

Man disgraces girlfriend who "spent" his money and dumped him for soldier

In another story, a young Ghanaian man known as Uncle Bless on Facebook has caused a stir on social media after sharing his heartbreak story.

Uncle Bless, who is based in the Volta regional capital of Ho, revealed how his ex-girlfriend dumped him for another man after "chopping" all his money.

Military women advise civilian men to approach them for their own good

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh reported that many military women were bemoaning the fact that they were not getting proposals from suitors because of a strange perception that caused the men to be timid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh