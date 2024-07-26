King Von's net worth: How wealthy was he before his death?

The tragic death of King Von, a Chicago-based rapper and songwriter, shook the hip-hop world. As fans continue to honour his legacy, many are curious about the financial success he achieved during his brief career. Discover King Von's net worth, evaluating his sources of income and the fortune he accumulated before his death.

King Von smiling, wearing his cap backwards (L) and in a beige jacket (R). Photo: @kingvonfrmdao on Instagram (modified by author)

The Hip-hop scene has always been a realm where talent meets financial success, often resulting in incredible rags-to-riches stories. Among such rising stars was King Von. His successful music career was tragically cut short in November 2020 at the age of 26. King Von's net worth at death was in the tens of thousands, but it would likely have reached millions by now.

Profile summary

Full name Dayvon Daquan Bennette Stage name King Von Date of birth 9 August 1994 Date of death 6 November 2020 Age 26 years old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Place of death Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Education South Suburban College Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 179 Mother Taesha Siblings 9 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Rapper, songwriter Genre Drill, hip hop, trap, gangsta rap Years active 2018–2020 Net worth $750,000 YouTube King Von Instagram @kingvonfrmdao

Who is King Von?

King Von, born Dayvon Daquan Bennette, was an acclaimed rapper and songwriter. He was born on 9 August 1994 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. The rising star was 26 years old when he died untimely in November 2020.

Due to his father's frequent incarceration, Dayvon was raised primarily by his mother, Taesha, in Parkway Garden Homes, located on Chicago's South Side in the Woodlawn neighbourhood, commonly known as "O-Block." The aspiring hip-hop artist grew up with three siblings from his mother and six half-siblings from his father.

When Von was 11 years old, his father was killed by an unknown gunman. His father's frequent absence influenced the trajectory of his life. He was regularly arrested during the 2010s on various severe criminal charges.

In January 2011, King Von was placed in juvenile jail for armed robbery at age 16. He received his GED while jailed, and after being released, he took a few classes at South Suburban College in South Holland, Illinois, before dropping out.

In July 2014, Dayvon was accused of two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree murder in connection with a firearm that killed one and injured two others. He was later acquitted in December 2017.

What is King Von's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and SarkariExam.com, King Von's alleged net worth is $750,000 as of 2024.

He accumulated wealth from various sources, including live performances, songwriting royalties, album sales, music tours, and streaming. Furthermore, he used endorsements, sponsorships, and brand promotions to boost his fortune.

King Von's music career

Top-5 facts about King Von. Photo: @kingvonfrmdao on Instagram (modified by author)

When Von was released from jail in December 2017, fellow acclaimed rapper Lil Durk signed him to his Only the Family label, adopting the stage name King Von. His professional music breakthrough came with his debut single, Crazy Story, released in December 2018.

The song reached number 32 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, receiving millions of views on YouTube.

The young rapper released a follow-up single, Crazy Story 2.0, in May 2019. The sequel features Lil Durk and is a remix of the original song. Another sequel/remix, Crazy Story 3.0, was released in September.

Mixtapes and studio albums

King Von released two mixtapes and one studio album during his brief but impactful career. All three versions of Crazy Story were featured on Von's debut mixtape, Grandson, Vol. 1, which was released in September 2019.

The mixtape peaked at number 53 on the Billboard 200 and featured contributions from Booka600 and Lil Durk. Von's second mixtape, Levon James, was released in March 2020 and features performances by Lil Durk, YNW Melly, G Herbo, Booka600, and Tee Grizzley.

Bennette's most commercially successful work, Levon James, reached number 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and number 40 on the Billboard 200 charts.

King Von's debut studio album, Welcome to O'Block, was released in October 2020 and had 16 tracks with renowned artists such as Lil Durk, Dreezy, Polo G, and Prince Dre. Some of the outstanding tracks in the album include:

All These Niggas

How It Go

I Am What I Am

Gleesh Place

Why He Told

Welcome to O'Block, released posthumously, became King Von's most successful album, peaking at fifth on the Billboard 200 and third on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

While he only released one studio album during his lifetime, his management released a posthumous homage titled What It Means to Be King in March 2022 to honour his legacy.

King Von's third studio album (and second posthumous album), Grandson, was released in June 2023.

When did King Von die?

On 6 November 2020, Von and his group fought with rapper Quando Rondo's crew outside a hookah lounge in Atlanta. The situation quickly escalated, and gunfire was exchanged. Von was shot multiple times and sent to the hospital in critical condition; he passed on later that day.

In 2023, suspect Lul Tim (Timothy Leeks) had the murder charges against him withdrawn since Von was killed in self-defence, according to new evidence.

Who was King Von's girlfriend?

Bennette was in an on-and-off-again relationship with Asian Doll, a rapper from Dallas, Texas. In 2019, the Chicago rapper starred in a music video for her song Grandson.

FAQs

Who is King Von? He was an acclaimed American rapper and songwriter. How old was King Von when he died? The rapper was 26 years old. He was born on 9 August 1994 and passed away on 9 November 2020. Where did King Von hail from? He was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. What is King Von's net worth now? The songwriter allegedly had a net worth of $750,000. Who owns King Von's masters? According to his manager, the rapper owns all his masters as he wasn't signed to a record label and never sold any of his publishing. Where did King Von get shot at? He was killed when he was at the Monaco Hookah Lounge at 255 Trinity Ave in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

King Von's net worth reflects his influence on the music industry and his rise from the streets of Chicago to become a respected performer in the rap community. Despite his tragic death, King Von's legacy lives on through his music, leaving an indelible effect on hip-hop.

