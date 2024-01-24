An employee was caught doing a TikTok video at work, and it did not sit right with her boss, who took a video of her from outside the shop

The boss sat in his car, parked outside the shop and looked on as the young girl danced and lamented while recording her

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and many Ghanaians were not on his side as they felt he was overreacting

A video of a boss filming his employee doing a TikTok video at work has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate among netizens.

The video, posted by the boss on his TikTok page, shows him sitting in his car outside the shop where his employee works. He zoomed in on the young girl, who was dancing and lip-syncing to a song inside the shop, unaware of being filmed.

The boss captioned the video with “Look At The Unemployed I Employed. Should I Fire Her?” and sparked interesting reactions.

However, the video did not have the intended effect, as many Ghanaians who saw it felt that the boss was overreacting and doing too much over something so little. They also criticized him for publicly shaming the girl. A tiny minority, however, agreed with him and said the behaviour was unprofessional.

Boss and employee spark debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KADI commented:

If I was passing and I saw her dancing I will even enter the shop to buy something sooo cool

Obaapa Pearl said:

Eeeii so can’t she entertain herself ? ah

Mr Blaq commented:

no brother don't fire her, just give us her social media handle so we follow her

user6184403142126 asked:

so she shouldn't be happy because u employed her?

