Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has announced her plans to support the businesses of her fans by offering free promotion and advertisement for them on her social media platforms.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the star actress asked her fans to send the details of their businesses to her via a WhatsApp number she provided so she could advertise them to her millions of followers.

McBrown said this was her way of showing appreciation to her loyal fans who have supported her throughout her career. She also said that her fans thriving also meant success for her, so she wanted to help them in her own small way.

Ghanaians praise McBrown

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Philip Darkwa472 commented:

Is this woman an angel?? Ahh may God bless.Why not we put her for president so we can be free cause this woman think a lot about Gh more than herself

MARK_KING reacted:

wow this is beautiful, amazingly u had this idea and I was wondering which celebrity would do this. You're blessed Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Cobby reign wrote:

I don’t have the work sone to do ooo. Any help? Thanks and God bless you.

esther.dagbale89@gmail.com wrote:

some of us Nana Ama Mcbrown is our heart

McBrown prepares food

In another story, Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown got many people admiring her cooking skills when she shared a video on her TokTok page.

In the video, The Empress showed a step-by-step approach to how to prepare the famous Ghanaian delicacy fufu and groundnut soup using chicken.

The video whet the taste buds of many Ghanaians as they commented about how delicious the food would taste.

Source: YEN.com.gh