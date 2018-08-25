Cape Coast Technical University programmes and admissions

People believe that attending a good higher education institution can help one get employment after graduation because of its reputation. Cape Coast Technical University is one of the biggest and best universities in Ghana. Many employers prefer to employ students from Cape Coast Technical University because of the quality of education offered at the school giving it an excellent reputation. The institution is highly populated as it has more than three thousand students. The university also has three schools and twelve academic departments. Below is a detailed and updated information about Cape Coast Technical University, the admission requirements and courses offered.

Enrolling and becoming part of Cape Coast Technical University is easy. Check out the following details for you to know exactly what is expected of you. These requirements will help you secure a good position for yourself.

About Cape Coast Technical University

Cape Coast Polytechnic currently known as Cape Coast Technical University came into existence in 1984 as a second cycle institution. In began operating under Ghana Education Service in 1986. It was then allowed to offer intermediate courses and also award non-tertiary certificates. After the enactment of the PNDCL 321 in 1992, the Technical University was upgraded to a tertiary level that allowed it to run programmes associated with the award of Higher National Diplomas.

Currently, the institution has twelve academic departments and three schools with more than three thousand students pursuing various programmes in fields such as Arts, Business, applied sciences, and Engineering. In addition, the University is running a two-year top-up B-Tech degree, Programmes in Mechanical Engineering, Procurement & Supply Chain Management Building Technology, Bachelor of Science in Statistics Accounting with Computing, Civil Engineering, Secretaryship & Management Studies, Marketing and Telecommunication Engineering among others.

Mission

The mission of Cape Coast Technical University is the training of highly skilled human resource in Engineering, Applied Sciences and Arts, and Business in close collaboration with the industry and commerce.

Vision

Cape Coast Technical University is determined to be the leading University in Ghana that provides high-quality technical education and career-oriented vocational for national development.

Cape Coast Technical University programmes

The following programmes are provided at Cape Coast Technical University and their entry requirements:

1. Bachelor of Technology programmes

B-Tech (Building Technology) - (Regular/Weekend)

B-Tech (Mechanical Engineering) - (Regular/Weekend)

B-Tech in Civil Engineering (Affiliated to Kumasi Technical University) - (Regular/Weekend)

B-Tech in Accounting with Computing (Affiliated to Kumasi Technical University) - (Weekend

B-Tech in Secretaryship & Management Studies (Affiliated to Koforidua Technical University) - (Weekend)

B-Tech in Marketing Studies (Affiliated to Koforidua Technical University) - (Regular/Evening/Weekend)

B-Tech in Procurement & Supply Chain Management (Affiliated to Koforidua Technical University) - (Weekend)

B-Tech in Telecommunication Engineering (Affiliated to Koforidua Technical University)-(Regular/Weekend)

B. Sc. Statistics (Affiliated to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi) - (Weekend)

Entry requirements

The applicants for the above courses should have a good HND certificate preferably Second Class Upper Division in the related field. They should also have one-year work experience in a related field. Applicants with Second Class Lower Division can also apply, but they will be expected to pass a selection interview.

Those who want to apply for Accounting with Computing courses, should meet the above requirements or should be holders of ACCA and ICA with passes in seven subjects.

2. HND Accountancy Studies - (Morning/Evening Session)

HND Accounting with Computing (Affiliated to Kumasi Technical University) - (Morning)

HND Marketing Studies - (Morning/Evening Session)

HND Secretaryship & Management Studies - (Morning/Evening Session)

HND Purchasing and Supply - (Morning/Evening Session)

HND Mechanical Engineering - (Morning)

HND Electrical/Electronic Engineering - (Morning/Weekend Session)

HND Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management - (Morning/Evening Session)

HND Fashion, Design & Textile Studies - (Morning/Evening Session)

HND Civil Engineering - (Morning)

HND Building Technology - (Morning)

HND Tourism - (Morning)

HND Statistics - (Morning)

Entry requirements

SSSCE and WASSCE applicants

The applicants should have six passes (A-D) in all subjects such as Mathematics, Social studies/Science and English Language; and three electives relevant to the specialization field.

G.C.E. ‘A’ Level applicants

The applicants are expected to have five G.C.E ‘O’ Level Credits in Mathematics, and English Language or an equivalent plus two ‘A’ Level passes not including the General Paper

Technical/Vocational/Business/Commercial Certificate applicants

The applicants should have Advanced Business Certificate, Diploma in Banking Technology & Accounting (DBTA), Diploma in Computerized Accounting (DCA), Diploma in Business Administration (DBA), Diploma in Business Studies (DBS), MET I& II, RSA II/III, GCC& CTC I& II or CTC I & II, OTD Certificate, MVT I&II, EET I&II, Institutional Management or City & Guilds Part I & II (812/1, 812/2), Advanced B/C Craft Certificate and four SSSCE/WASSCE credit passes in Mathematics and English Language.

3. Diploma in Business Studies (DBS) applicants into HND programmes

Individuals who hold Credit from GES accredited institutions or DBS with Distinction can apply for admission at HND level at level 200. Those who hold a Pass will enroll at level 100.

Diploma in Engineering Certificate (NABPTEX) applicants

The applicants should have a Diploma in Engineering from GES accredited institutions.

Certificate II applicants

The applicants should have Passed in six subjects such as mathematics, Integrated Science/Social Studies, and English Language plus three elective subjects.

4. Professional Diploma programmes

Professional Diploma in Banking Technology & Accounting – Two (2) Semesters

Professional Diploma in Computerized Accounting – Two (2) Semesters

Professional Diploma in Business Administration – Two (2) Semesters

Entry requirements

Diploma in Banking Technology & Accounting

Diploma in Computerized Accounting

Diploma in Accounting or Commerce from a NAB Accredited Institution

Four Passes in ACCA or ICA

Diploma from ICM

Diploma in Business Administration

For mature candidates:

You should be 25 years of age, so you should attach your birth Certificate with the application documents to act as a proof of age.

You must have at not less two years work experience

Should pass an interview and a written Examination

5. Non-Tertiary programmes

1. Diploma Programmes - Two (2) Years Duration

Diploma in Business Administration

Diploma in Banking Technology & Accounting

Diploma in Computerized Accounting

Diploma in Public Relations

Diploma in Electronic Marketing

Diploma in Procurement Management

Diploma in Micro Finance and Credit Management

Diploma in Statistical Data Analysis

Diploma in Hospitality

Diploma in Tourism and Customer Care

Entry requirement

The applicants should have four passes in SSSCE/WASSCE/GBCE including Mathematics, and English Language.

2. Diploma in Business Studies - Two (2) Years Duration

DBS (Secretarial, Accounting, Statistics, Marketing, Management, Purchasing & Supply Options)

Entry requirement

The applicant is expected to have Five (5) GCE ‘O’ Level credit and credit in Mathematics and English Language or Ghana Commercial Examination Stage II.

3. Certificate Programmes

Stenography

Entry requirement

The applicant should have three (3) GCE ‘O” level including English Language or three passes in SSSCE/WASSCE and English Language.

Stenographer Secretary - One year programme

Entry requirement

The applicant should be a holder of Stenographer Certificate, GBCE and DBS

Private Secretary-- One year programme

Entry requirement

The applicant should be a holder of Stenographer Secretary Certificate

6. Access course into HND programmes for Technical & Vocational School /SSSCE/WASSCE science graduates

The above course has been designed in such a manner as to provide the students with an opportunity to engage in one-year Access Course in Science, Mathematics and English language. The National Board will do the final examination for Professional and Technician Examinations (NABPTEX). The successful candidates will be allowed to enroll in HDN programmes in any University within Ghana.

Below are HND programmes that are available in Cape Coast Technical University for successful candidates: HND Mechanical Engineering (Automobile, Plant, and Production Options)

HND Electrical/Electronic Engineering

HND Building Technology

HND Civil Engineering

HND Hotel, Catering & Institutional Management

HND Fashion, Design &Textile Studies

Entry requirement

The applicants are expected to have a minimum qualification of Intermediate Certificate or an equivalent in the field of interest. The SSSCE/WASSCE Science applicants should have passed in three subjects comprising of one core subject (Integrated Science, English Language, Mathematics, and Social Studies) plus one elective subject (, Biology, Elective Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Agriculture Science, and Metal Works.

You should understand that only Technical, SSSCE/WASSCE Science and vocational school graduates are considered for the Access Course.

Professional programmes

Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) Part I, II and III.

Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) Part I, II and III.

Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Part I, II and III.

Entry requirements

Degree Holders, SSSCE/WASSCE, HND, ATSWA and ICA Part-Qualified.

Fees

Weekend School programmes

The fees should be paid through the following banks

Barclays Bank Account No. 0000002149286 High Street Branch: Sort Code 030148, Swift Code BARCGHAC/030100 GCB Bank Account No. 1011130022905 High Street Branch: Sort Code 040101, Swift Code GHCBGHAC Ecobank Ghana Account No. 0710134481289101: Sort Code 130149, Swift Code ECOCGHAC Pay via Mobile Money to ‘The Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana)’ Mobile Money Number 0557964560

Cape Coast Technical University admission forms

You can obtain the admission forms for all the programmes at the Institute of Open and Distance Learning, CCTU or downloaded from the site.

Cape Coast Technical University admission requirements

All Admissions to Cape Coast Technical University are strictly via the online admission system. The instructions below are for online admission:

Online admission instructions

Ghanaian applicants

1. Visit the site on the internet after you buy the Cape Coast Technical University admission e-voucher.

2. Then log on to the online admissions system using the E-Voucher Number including the PIN.

3. The steps on the online admission system will guide you to complete your application.

4. After completing and submitting the online application, an envelope number will automatically be generated for you.

5. At least two printed copies of the online application should be enclosed in an envelope. Photocopies of certified certificates or result slips should be included in the envelope before posting.

6. You should write the envelope number on the back of the envelope.

International applicants

International applicants are expected to purchase the e-voucher online using Visa Credit/Debit Card at the website.

Sales centres

You can obtain the E-voucher Number and PIN from:

All Regional Post Offices in Ghana At Cape Coast Technical University Cash Office All networked branches of GT Bank Limited. All networked branches of GCB Bank. All networked branches of GN Bank. All networked branches of UniBank Ghana Limited. All networked branches of Zenith Bank in Ghana. All networked branches of HFC Bank in Ghana. Online using Visa Credit/Debit Card at site mentioned earlier

Cost of E-Voucher

Bachelor of Technology Applicants costs GH¢140.00 HND/Professional Applicants costs GH¢130.00 Mature Applicants costs GH¢140.00 Non-Tertiary Applicants costs GH¢110.00 International Applicants costs USD110

Cape Coast Technical University admission list

Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has released the names of successful applicants eligible for admissions in various programmes within the institution. You can, therefore, check your admission status and make arrangements to report on the date provided. You can check your status and enter your programme and surname.

Cape Coast Technical University student portal

The student portal will help you gain access to personalized information including viewing and downloading other tools such as:

Degree Audit Report

Access ICT Support Services

Attendance

Financial Aid Award Letter

Messages and Calendar

Grades

Schedule

Student Account

Access Lecturer Surveys

Cape Coast Technical University portal

The University Portal hosts an array of tools for members of the faculty to manage their courses including the abilities to:

Submit the Attendance

View School News and Campus Events

Print Class Rosters

Submit Grades

View Messages and Calendar

Search Course Schedules

Cape Coast Technical University address

For any inquiries, you are free to contact us on +233-3321-33090/+233-3321-33205. You can also write using our postal address as below:

Cape Coast Technical University

P.O. Box AD 50

Cape Coast, Ghana

In conclusion, Cape Coast Technical University is a great place for you to study. There is also a high chance that you will get a job as soon as you graduate because the university has a good reputation. Many employers prefer to employ graduates from Cape Coast Technical University because of its reputation and quality of education offered.

