An unemployed UEW graduate, Vincent Bonnah Barfi has opened up about his joblessness after school

Vincent, having grown frustrated with his predicament, went on X (formerly Twitter) to appeal for a job

The young man is counting on the power of social media to change his situation

A young university graduate who has grown tired of sitting at home without a job is appealing to Ghanaians to help him find one.

The young man, Vincent Bonnah Barfi, took to his social media page to appeal to benevolent people to come to his aid.

Vincent, who holds a BSc in Management Education from the University of Education Winneba (UEW) says in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X that life has been tough for him without a job.

"Can’t pretend anymore. Been home after graduating, any job opportunities available on this field for me ! Life hard over here," he said in his post on X (formerly Twitter)

The unemployment situation in Ghana

The unemployment situation in Ghana is increasing at an alarming rate despite several efforts by successive governments to reduce the numbers.

The latest figures from the Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey Quarter Three Labour Bulletin by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) pegs the country's unemployment rate at 14.7 per cent.

Many university graduates struggling to find jobs are becoming a burden to their families.

A few days ago, Lois Ansaa Asiedu, a first-class student from the KNUST went viral on X after sharing her certificate to beg for a job.

Days after the post, Lois announced that she had received offers from several companies, thanking Ghanaians for making her post go viral.

Just like it happened for Lois, Vincent Bonnah Barfi (@kojotrappstarr) and the many others begging for jobs online would be banking their hopes on the power of social media.

Yvonne Ampomah Adjei, a graduate of UEW with 2nd class upper also appeals for a job

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that another graduate of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has taken to social media to appeal for a job.

The young lady, identified as Yvonne Ampomah Adjei, had a Second Class Honours (Upper Division).

She stated in her post that she's willing to work with any company; however, she would love to take up a role as a client relations officer.

