Mercy Asiedu has cleared the air on rumours surrounding her alleged death and criticized the perpetrators of the death hoax

The actress mentioned the culprit as Amazing TV and assured her fans that she was alive and well

Mercy made the video in her home abroad, rocking a Moncler jacket and leather pants, looking ravishing

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu has debunked the rumours of her demise that circulated on social media recently. The veteran star took to her TikTok page to share a video of herself looking healthy and happy in her home abroad.

In the video, Mercy Asiedu wore a stylish Moncler jacket and leather pants, showing off her fashion sense and youthful glow. She expressed her displeasure at the fake news that was propagated by Amazing TV, a YouTube channel.

Mercy Asiedu said that she was shocked and saddened by the death hoax, which caused panic and grief among her fans, family and friends. She condemned the act of spreading false information and urged Ghanaians to disregard such reports.

She also thanked her fans for their love and support and assured them that she was alive and well. She said that she was enjoying her life and had no plans of dying anytime soon. People also commented on her great fashion sense and wished her a long life.

Ghanaians wish Mercy Asiedu well

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Aflaomama@50 said:

my sister, when you come to Ghana, sue him in court. This is out of hand,I scream when I hear him aaawwwww

user94071888740787 commented:

thank u for coming out paaaaa to God be the glory

Ohemaa charry reacted:

For a moment I felt dizzy ‍ but den i released it a brown leather stretch thank God you are fine

Mercy Asiedu clears snow

In another story, Celebrated Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu shared a video of ehr lamenting about the struggles of living abroad during the winter season.

In the video, she was seen clearing the snow from her car with a shovel before being able to move it.

The video agitated many Ghanaians as they claimed she was taking the privilege of living abroad forgranted.

