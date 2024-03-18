The Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has advised parents to be there for their children

In a sermon he was preaching at the headquarters of the church, the revered man of God said he did not want his congregants to make the same mistakes as him

He admitted not being there physically for his children but making sure he had enough money to give them material things they needed

The Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has adviced parents especially fathers based on his experience in raising his children.

In a sermon during a Sunday service, the Archbishop admitted that he was an absentee father even though he provided all the children needed.

In a video which has gone viral, he said that he never made time for his children even though he loved them he did not understand that he needed to be physically and emotionally present as well. He was focused on providing for them and doing God’s work.

A collage of Archbishop Duncan-Williams and his family Photo credit: @ArchbishopNick

Source: Facebook

However, the revered man of God said he realised his flaws as he matured. He noticed that a void had been created but only one thing can fill it.

“Nothing can fill that void but the love of a father and it’s taken a lot of work to try and bridge that gap.”

Duncan-Williams’ advice to parents

Using his experience Archbishop Duncan-Williams said parents must make time for their children because they cannot be replaced.

He argued that one can replace the spouse but not the children they brought forth.

“I know you mean well and I know you love your kids and you got to provide for them. But in the midst of fighting for everything to provide for them make a little time every now and then to bond with them.”

“Because if you don’t bond with them there will come a time and there will be such a vacuum between you and them that it will take a lot to fill…Make time, connect with them right now because a time may come when it will be too late and it will only take divine intervention to bridge the gap.”

Watch the video below:

Duncan-Williams' son accuses dad of forcefully taking him to psych ward

Earlier, Archbishop Duncan-Williams' son, Daniel Duncan-Williams, alleged that the renowned bishop took him to a psych ward against his will.

He made a video from the supposed hospital and narrated how his dad used his influence to prevent him from travelling to Nigeria to see his girlfriend.

The video divided the internet as some folks said the bishop was wrong while others felt the family's decision was the right course of action.

A sad Daniel narrated his ordeal with pain in his eyes and said his father's security came to fetch him from the border and took him to a psych ward where he was detained.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh