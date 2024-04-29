A video of a young Ghanaian man's record attempt has gone viral on social media

Seidu Rafiwu, a young Ghanaian man, is making waves online as he attempts a daring Guinness World Record by walking from Techiman in the Bono East to Accra.

The young man commenced his record attempt on April 26, 2024.

Photo credit: @Huzeiru Awudu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Seidu, who hopes to walk over 260 kilometres, has already covered part of the distance and is currently at Linda Dor in the Eastern Region.

Videos online of the daring record attempt show Seidu Rafiwu walking briskly in the middle of a main road with onlookers urging him on.

An ambulance followed behind him as part of safety and health concerns.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Seidu Rafiwu's walking marathon, which was shared on the Facebook page of Daily Graphic, had raked in over 400 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians commend Seidu Rafiwu

Social media users who commented on the video commended the young man for attempting the record.

Sir Don Francis commented:

The guy is almost done! I'm so happy for him especially when a story popped up that he's collapsed. I was broken for him. Good to see him get nearer! Do it for Ghana, bro.

Haidab Hany replied:

This is superb. Well done to him. A great achievement. I have some concerns though. Is the walk creating a nuisance to vehicles? You hear constant siren? Traffic seems backed up behind him.

Honour Agbemor-Flint added:

I pray this one is successful. Techiman to Accra can’t be in vain.

Ranger Embo Nii Martey added:

I don't think he checked the walkathon very well cos the only person with the record used over a year and some months so although he has done a very great job he should have made a vivid investigations before attempting

355 Ghanaians apply to set Guinness World Record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians have developed a sudden interest in the Guinness Book of Records.

New data indicates that hundreds of Ghanaians are interested in setting different Guinness World Records (GWR).

According to Joy News TV, 355 Ghanaian applications have been sent to the GWR since the start of July 2023.

