A Ghanaian man has lost his job that was paying him GH¢51k monthly due to the internet crisis in Ghana

Sharing the story, he stated that his employers based in Germany had to terminate his contract on the basis of him being unreliable for the job

Many people have empathised with him as they call out the German company for being unreasonable

A Ghanaian man has lost his foreign job after the country suffered an internet outage that has affected various countries in the subregion.

Sharing his story with a friend known as Jay Kwashie who shared it on Facebook, the unknown man disclosed that his employers in Germany laid him off after working with them for about two months from Ghana.

He disclosed that he was on probation and during that period, there were challenges he experienced such as power cuts known as dumsor.

However, when the internet outage occurred on Thursday, March 14, 2024, he stated that he had a meeting with the manager and told him about the challenges he was experiencing which were beyond his control.

"3 hours later, HR called and revoked my offer," he said.

Sharing more details about his job, he stated that the probation is supposed to last for 12 weeks about four months, and he was offered €3,640 (GH¢51,232.33) monthly.

He also added that the company laid him off after making reference to a clause in his offer letter and also on the basis of the Ghana experiencing an internet outage which would affect his reliability on the job.

Below are screenshots of the messages between Jay Kwashie and the Ghanaian man who l[st his job due to the internet outage in the country.

Below is a photo showing a part of the Ghanaian man's offer letter.

Reactions as a Ghanaian man lost his job due to the internet crisis in Ghana

Many people pleaded with the German company to employ the Ghanaian man back, adding that the internet outage crisis was beyond his control.

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians on the matter:

Carolle Selasi Henyo said:

Ohhh! I understand the employer has exercised terms of the contract. But isn't laying him off due to an issue beyond his control a bit far-fetched? This is an issue that has impacted many countries. I pray he gets a better opportunity

G Frederick Wesseh Jr. said:

I think they should have been reasonable to understand the situation. Even in Liberia here, we had outage. I believe other countries also experienced the same.

Marie Esinu Gawu said:

This is so sad! God help him and give him a better offer in Jesus name. . This is actually an eye opener for many young people mohm. Endless possibilities

Ben Pastor Mac Arthur said:

Hmmmmmm....... So sad for him. Take the lesson and prepare for another lift. You'll make it

