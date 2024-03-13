Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has opened up about the challenges of balancing his ministry with family life.

Duncan-Williams expressed regret about his role as a father in the family, saying he was unable to balance them

Despite providing for their material needs, Duncan-Williams acknowledged the emotional void his absence created

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has opened up about the challenges of balancing his ministry with family life.

Duncan-Williams expressed regret about his role as a father in the family.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams. Source: Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Source: Facebook

He said he was unable to balance his role as a preacher and a family man.

In a recent sermon, the preacher shared that this realisation of these flaws came as he matured.

Despite providing for their material needs, Duncan-Williams acknowledged the emotional void his absence created

"When I look back and look at the lives of my kids, I realise that there is a vacuum that has been created, and it will take a lot of grace and wisdom to bridge that gap. This was what created the vacuum; I was never there," he stated.

"I provided the school fees, and I made sure they had everything they needed, but I was never there."

Archbishop Duncan Williams' son, Daniel Duncan Williams, in the past, alleged that the renowned bishop took him to a psych ward against his will.

He made a video from the supposed hospital and narrated how his dad used his influence to prevent him from travelling to Nigeria to see his girlfriend.

The video divided the internet as some folks said the bishop was wrong while others felt the family's decision was the right course of action.

A sad Daniel narrated his ordeal with pain in his eyes and said Duncan Williams' security came to fetch him from the border and took him to a psych ward where he was detained.

He pleaded with the general public to get him justice.

Archbishop Duncan Williams' son speaks up after rehab

Meanwhile, Daniel opened up about his mental health struggles.

The young man admitted that he was under the influence of hard substances, causing him to rebel against his father.

Dee Wills is one of Duncan-Williams' two sons. The other is Joel, who was mentioned in Yvonne Nelson's book.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh