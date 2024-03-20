A couple and their two children travelled to the United States of America two years ago and the wife surprised her husband

She bought him a MacBook Pro with her first salary when she got a job after staying in the US for two years

The man was speechless and shed tears of joy for the surprise gift his wife gave him

A Ghanaian woman bought her husband a MacBook Pro with her first salary as a way of appreciating her husband.

In a post on X by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, it was revealed that the couple left Ghana for the United States of America two years ago with their two children.

The man did not allow his wife to work but she rather stayed back to take care of the children and the home while the husband worked to provide for the family.

The man could not hold back his tears as his wife surprised him with the MacBook Pro Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 (Twitter) & Wirestock (Getty Images)

In a video while presenting the gift to the man, the woman said her husband never made them lack anything even though she did not have a job.

The woman finally passed her National Council Licensure Examination and got a job.

To show her appreciation for all the man had done for her, she used her first salary to buy her husband a MacBook Pro.

The man could not believe it and was so emotional after the wife gave him the gift. In a video, he shed tears so much that the even the woman could not believe her eyes.

Netizens react to video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments to the video shared on X by @SIKAOFFICIAL1. Read some of them below:

@ayimah1z said:

If you do right by a Ghanaian girl she will do right by you also ❤️.

@dannygh_ wrote:

If he knows what’s best for him he should return it

@elvisagah said:

Sometimes these gestures go a long way to build a strong relationship. Much respect to this woman. Appreciating people is one of the keys to success.

@Kayjnr10 wrote:

She has done well

@OriginalObeng said:

Good women dey

