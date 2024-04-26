The Director of Communications for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye says Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has misconstrued Dr Bawumia's 'Driver's mate' comment

He clarified that Dr Bawumia did not mean to betray Akufo-Addo by that comment but rather imply that he was capable of doing more as president

He said the misintepration of the comment by John Mahama's running mate was a weak attempt to jab the vice president

The Director of Communications for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice presidential candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, misconstrued the meaning of the vice president’s ‘driver’s mate’ analogy.

According to Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang had misinterpreted the vice president’s analogy in her acceptance speech at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on April 24.

Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang, while vowing her unwavering loyalty to John Mahama and the NDC party, assured the former president that she would share in both his successes and shortcomings.

She added that on the day of reckoning, she would not abandon him and say she was merely a driver’s mate.

However, reacting to the comment on Citi TV, Dennis Aboagye explained that the professor had used the analogy in the wrong context.

He explained that when the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party had likened his vice presidential role to that of a driver’s mate, it was to send across that he was capable of more if given the nod in the upcoming December polls.

He said Prof Opoku-Agyemang's failure to understand the analogy in that context led her to interpret it as a betrayal of Akufo-Addo.

He clarified that did not make the statement to absolve himself of the challenges that have bedevilled the Akufo-Addo administration but rather to communicate to Ghanaians that he could perform better if finally given the mandate to lead the country.

He said Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s misinterpretation of the statement was a weak attempt to jab Dr Bawumia and Akufo-Addo.

Bawumia says he has solid track record to be president

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has justified why he deserves to be Ghana's next president after Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) head office after filing his nomination for flagbearer on Friday, June 16, 2023, the vice president said, among other things, that he has delivered as an excellent vice president.

He believes it is time for Ghanaians to vote him into office as President.

"I have built a solid track record of performance as vice president with an unflinching loyalty to our party and government through rain or shine", he told hundreds of party supporters who accompanied him to file his nomination on Friday.

