King Promise tours Asia, his first show in Singapore was a massive success, making him the first African Afrobeat artiste to sell out a show in that region

In a video posted by entertainment/pop culture journalist Olele Salvador, you will see the Singaporeans sing and dance to King Promise's songs

King Promise is on a 3-day Asia tour, starting from Singapore, then to Bali, he'd end at Jarkata

On Wednesday, 24th April 2024, Afrobeat star King Promise announced that his show, which will be held in Singapore, has been sold out.

A recent video that has made rounds on social media shows that the concert was a massive success, with many Singaporeans seen dancing and singing along with him.

The show at Singapore kick starts his 3-Day Asian tour, including him performing at Bali on Saturday, 27th April, and Jarkata on Friday, May 3 2024.

King Promise, Terminator hit maker Photo Credit: @iamkingpromise

King Promise's Performance In Singapore

In a video shared by entertainment/pop culture journalist Olele Salvador, the singer is seen performing to a very hyper and energetic crowd. The most surprising aspect of the video was that everyone was singing his songs, which clearly shows how far King Promise's music travels globally. An excited King Promise took to social media after the show and thanked everyone for their support.

"Singapore, I have no words ❤️‍ ! Ghana rocks Asia! Love you guys! Africa to the world," he posted

Watch video below:

Reactions from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from social media.

@OriginalObeng said:

King Promise for AOTY, who says NO???

@BestTechGh said:

More and bigger wins for him and Ghana

@Kobby589 said:

I genuinely think Ghanaian Artistes underestimate themselves by going for smaller arenas

@soul_winar said:

King Promise at his level shouldn’t be doing miming shows. Chale go there with a band and show them what you are really made of. Love his music regardless

@joseph_dziwornu said:

Singapore is a nice place but look at where he is performing smh

@LinarhBae said:

You really putting the flagon the map

@kre_oo said:

Bro you have always being him man you are himmmmmmm

@heisking_9 said:

Let's activate the region for more, this is something big, The East

@sammybadvance said:

Killer e no be easy sey those Asia people go sing and jam to your songs ooh . Indeed you have done well

