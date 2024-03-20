A video of a lady speaking about the difficulty of finding a partner has caused a stir online

She lamented that men have refused to date her because she is a single mother

Many people who reacted to the video sympathized with her on the difficulty of finding a lover

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to vent her frustration over her inability to find a lover.

The video that was shared on TikTok by @maestro.kent showed the moment the young lady was lashing out at some men for refusing to have an affair with her simply because she is a single mother.

Single mom unhappy men refuse to date her Photo credit: @maestro.kent/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said the excuse by some men that they do not want to date single mothers makes no sense because such women are very caring and sensible.

The video, which highlights the challenges single mothers face in their quest to find love, had raked in over 600 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section were astonished over how she addressed the issue, with some concluding she was frustrated.

Kaakyire AmaAdepa commented:

Kyer3s3 now de3 awoc y3 fans in Ghana oo eiii, and she will finish and warn her daughter to stay away from boys not to repeat what she did

user1512602571848 commented:

tell them sis

DESMOND stated:

Life is about choices madam why the insult come and apologize please

patrickamedzo indicated:

nobody is ready to take care of someone kids

system stated:

you guys are not dating broke guys,but you want me date born one tafiakwa

Bëċķÿ stated:

Ah why are you posting this here you could say it in a nice way, some can pretend to entertain you and hurt you most ah

Lil Win's wife claims she is a single mom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win caused a stir on social media after she declared herself a single mother.

In a video, she said she was the one taking care of her children while her husband was away.

"Life in the USA as a single mother taking care of 3 kids by myself and working at the same time. May God bless my hustle can't depend on my husband because I have a family to take care of."

Source: YEN.com.gh