After a challenging delivery of twins, a husband surprised his wife with a brand new Mercedes Benz

Overwhelmed with emotion, both spouses shed tears of joy as they embraced each other and held their newborn twins.

The heartfelt video which was shared on social media, has seen several social media users react and congratulate the couple

A husband bestowed a remarkable gift upon his wife after she bravely delivered twins.

As the new mother was being wheeled out of the hospital, a brand new Mercedes Benz adorned with a large red ribbon, symbolizing a gesture of profound love and appreciation, drove closer to the entrance.

In a video shared on X, tears streamed down the twin mother's cheeks as she beheld the surprise. Equally moved by the momentous occasion, her husband embraced her tightly, sharing in the tears of joy and gratitude.

The wife and her husband where both overwhelmed with emotions after she saw the gift Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

With tears of joy still glistening, the couple embraced their newborn twins, basking in the warmth of their growing family and the overwhelming love surrounding them.

Reactions to the video

Reactions to the video

@accuracymike said:

Woow great man ☺️Benz surprise de33 chale different level oo

@MrNuworgah wrote:

Chale love way money dey inside go sweet oo

@fawogyimiiko said:

Make he do dna before he hand over the car to her .

@accuracymike wrote:

Woow love is a wonderful thing. Unfortunately not for all

@kwabena_sandro said:

I will do same for my future wife…. so help me God

@dhokabeatz_ said:

In Ghana as a woman you have to give birth to 10 children before you can even bag a cow

