A woman identified as Juan has gone viral on social media after sharing videos of her life in Haiti following her deportation from the United States

According to her, she left Haiti when she was five years old and had little familiarity with the country before her return

Her story has become one of the latest examples of how personal experiences shared online can spark international conversations about social and immigration issues

A woman who says she was deported from the United States after living there for 42 years has attracted widespread attention on social media after sharing videos about her life in Haiti.

The woman, identified only as Juan, said she left Haiti at the age of five and spent most of her life in the United States before being deported.

Juan speaks about her experience after being deported to Haiti following more than four decades in the United States. Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo/Fethi Belaid/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In videos posted online, Juan spoke about the challenges she has faced since returning to the Caribbean nation.

She described the transition as difficult, explaining that she is trying to adjust to a country she barely remembers.

According to Juan, she has had to rely on the support of others as she works to rebuild her life.

She shared footage of her current living conditions and spoke about the difficulties of settling into a new environment after decades abroad.

The videos have gained significant traction on platforms such as TikTok, where many users have expressed sympathy for her situation.

Others have used the story to discuss the challenges often faced by deportees who return to countries they left at a young age.

Juan said she is currently staying with a woman who offered her temporary accommodation while she seeks stability and explores her next steps.

Her story has sparked conversations online about deportation, migration and the difficulties of readjusting to life in a country that has changed considerably over the years.

As the videos continue to circulate, social media users have shared mixed reactions, with many reflecting on the personal and social challenges associated with forced relocation after spending most of one's life abroad.

Watch the heartbreaking TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh