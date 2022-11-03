Who is Hannah Owo? Everything you need to know about the TikTok sensation

TikTok, which debuted in 2016, has transformed the world of social media. Hannah Owo is one of the many individuals who have made a living as a content creator, thanks to TikTok. But who is she, and how well do you know her?

Who is Hannah Owo? She is a TikTok star and YouTuber from the United States. She rose to stardom and acquired millions of followers on TikTok with her funny and lip-sync videos. She has a sizable fan base on other social media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram.

Hannah Owo's profile summary

Full name Hannah Kabel Famous as Hannah Owo Gender Female Date of birth 21 November 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 31-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 78-60-83 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Relationship status Single Siblings 2 Profession Digital creator, Twitch streamer, model Net worth $2 million -3 million

Hannah Owo's biography

The TikTok star was born in the United States of America. Hannah Owo's real name is Hannah Kabel. She holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. She has two siblings, an elder brother and a younger sister.

How old is Hannah Owo?

Her age is 20 years old as of 2022. She was born on 21 November 2002. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Owo is an American TikTok star, content creator, Twitch streamer, and model. Her rise to fame started in 2018 when she posted funny and lip-sync videos on her social media platform, TikTok. Her popularity skyrocketed after she appeared on Baby Ariel's show, Baby Ariel X.

Even though her first TikTok account was forbidden for violating the application's age regulation policy, she has since established a new account with over 4 million followers and more than 50 million likes.

Most of Hannah Owo's TikTok videos involve Candy Crush tutorials, Mermaid Night transformation tutorials, and make-up videos.

She has a YouTube channel, Hannah owo, created on 2 March 2014. Even though the channel was founded in 2014, it wasn't until 2019 that Aesthetically Hannah posted her first YouTube video, labelled It's Q&A Boys.

Hannah's YouTube channel features everything from her personal life to makeup tutorials. Her channel has accumulated over 450 thousand subscribers with over 11 million views at the time of this writing.

Apart from TikTok and YouTube, she is also active on Instagram. Hannah Owo's Instagram has over 286 thousand followers. There she posts her modelling photos and short video clips.

The Tiktok star also has a Twitch account, which she created in 2020. The account has over 500 thousand followers. She uploads gameplay and other content and collaborates with top Twitch stars.

In addition to the aforementioned social media platforms, Owo is also active on Twitter with 322.5 thousand followers, Snapchat with 281 thousand subscribers. She is also an adult content creator on OnlyFans.

What happened to Hannah Owo?

While her prominence has grown, Owo has received harsh criticism from her followers after someone exposed her OlyFans videos. The viral video disclosed her engagement in dubious sexual practices with a teenage white man. Soon after, Hannah Owo's leaked clip went viral on the internet, with some people trolling her.

Hannah, on the other side, has never come forward to verify or deny the allegations. Rather, she ceased posting on Twitter. Her Twitter account was suspended, but she has set up a new account with over 320 thousand followers.

What is Hannah Owo's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $2-3 Million. This information is, however, not official. She earns her income through her social media career.

How tall is Hannah Owo?

Her height is 5 feet 5 inches or 152 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. In addition, she has brown hair and green eyes. Her body measurements are 31-24-33 inches or 78-60-83 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Hannah Owo? She is an American TikToker, content creator, YouTuber, and social media personality. She rose to fame due to her funny and lip-sync TikTok videos. How old is Hannah Owo? She is 20 years old as of 2022. She was born on 21 November 2002. Where does Hannah Owo live? She lives in the United States of America. Is Hannah Owo dead? No. She is fine and is enjoying her life to the maximum while also making the most of her social media presence. Where can Hannah Owo's makeup tutorials be found? Her makeup tutorials are mostly on her Instagram account or Youtube channel. What happened to Hannah Owo's no-makeup photos? Her no-makeup images and videos have gone viral, but the famous social media star hasn't said a thing about them. How tall is Hannah Owo? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 152 centimetres tall.

Hannah Owo is a content creator, Twitch streamer, and adult model from the United States of America. She became a household name in 2018 through her TikTok account.

