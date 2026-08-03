The UAE government officially listed seven common reasons why Dubai visa applications are turned down, ranging from document errors to nationality restrictions

Among the reasons cited, simple administrative mistakes such as blurry passport scans or incorrect details can be enough to trigger a rejection

The UAE also published five recommended steps applicants can take before resubmitting, including resolving issues that caused any previous refusal

The United Arab Emirates has officially released a breakdown of the seven most common reasons why Dubai visa applications are refused, alongside five steps the government recommends applicants take to improve their chances of approval.

The UAE government outlines seven common reasons for Dubai visa rejections and provides five essential steps to improve application success rates. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The information was published on the UAE's official government website and offers the clearest public guidance yet on what causes applications to fail during the review process.

Why Dubai visa applications get rejected

According to the UAE government, the seven reasons most commonly behind visa refusals are: submitting incorrect details on the application form; providing poor-quality scans of passports or supporting documents; having previously violated UAE stay rules; having a history of illegal or criminal activities in the country.

The rest are employment or profession-related issues; facing visa restrictions linked to country or nationality; and presenting travel plans that are inconsistent with the application itself.

The list is notable for highlighting that rejections are not always tied to an applicant's personal background or country of origin.

Administrative oversights, including submitting documents that are blurry or unreadable, carry enough weight on their own to result in a refusal.

What the UAE recommends applicants do

To reduce the risk of rejection, the UAE government outlined five practical steps prospective visitors should follow.

These are: cross-checking all documents thoroughly before submission; adhering to the law and maintaining a clean record; keeping a clean visa compliance history; resolving whatever issue caused any previous visa rejection before reapplying; and providing proof of sufficient funds alongside all other required documents.

The guidance on proof of funds is particularly significant, as the UAE flagged it as a document many applicants fail to include or overlook entirely.

For travellers who have faced rejection previously, the UAE's core advice is to identify and address the specific reason for the earlier refusal before submitting a new application. Simply reapplying without making changes is unlikely to produce a different outcome.

The publication of this guidance is especially relevant for travellers from African countries, where demand for UAE visas remains consistently high.

The UAE had previously suspended visa issuance to a number of African nations, making clarity around the application process all the more important for those still eligible to apply.

UAE names 2 health conditions affecting work permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates announced that foreign nationals must be free from certain communicable diseases to qualify for a work or residence permit in the country.

The two conditions explicitly referenced by the UAE government are HIV and tuberculosis (TB).

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Source: YEN.com.gh