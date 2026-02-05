Queen Nadia TV's Facebook account has vanished, triggering an outpouring of support and confusion among fans

The Zimbabwean creator amassed over 3 million followers and one billion views within weeks and earned substantial revenue

However, Queen Nadia has lost earnings reported to be over GH₵2.5M and appeals for help to recover her funds

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Queen Nadia, a Zimbabwean woman who became a sensation on Facebook in recent days, has cried out after losing her account.

Nadia's account, named Queen Nadia TV, was reportedly taken down on February 3, 2026, after many reported her content as inappropriate.

Queen Nadia TV's sudden rise on Facebook

Queen Nadia's deleted page, opened on November 28, 2025, gathered a million followers within a few weeks.

Her content strategy was to hook viewers with split-second videos of herself in teasing angles.

After a few weeks, she went viral, and her followership moved to 2.8 million by the end of January 2026. Some reports on social media indicated that there was a time she had a whopping one million people following her/liking her page in just 24 hours.

The expansion in followership brought in a lot of views and streaming revenue. A screenshot of her page’s professional dashboard showed one of Queen Nadia’s reels had garnered over 122 million views in a few hours, earning her $1,142, over GH₵12,500 at current rates.

See the Facebook post below:

Another screenshot making the rounds on social media indicated Queen Nadia had garnered a staggering one billion views on her videos with 28 days and had earned $230,000, approximately GH₵2.5 million, in earnings.

Queen Nadia TV: Facebook Star Who Got 1Bn Views in 28 Days Loses Her Account and GH₵2.5M Earnings

Source: Facebook

By the time her account was deleted, Queen Nadia had already gained over 3.1 million followers.

Queen Nadia TV: Facebook Star Who Got 1Bn Views in 28 Days Loses Her Account and GH₵2.5M Earnings

Source: Facebook

However, Queen Nadia seems not to have fully enjoyed the fruit of her labour as she claims to have lost her earnings.

Queen Nadia cries after Facebook deletes her page

Following the deletion of her page, Queen Nadia created a new acount and released a video of herself crying.

Looking very sad and shedding tears, she said:

"Everytime I cry because of one thing."

Watch the Facebook video below:

In a later post, Queen Nadia chastised those who reported her account, describing them as heartless.

"Guys, I know you hate me, but reporting my account is something else I'm trying to make a living. Why are you this heartless?"

She noted that she could not withdraw her earnings from Facebook before her account was disabled.

"I didn't even get a chance to withdraw my 3 million Facebook money because they deleted my account permanently. Facebook community you have hurt me so deeply I don't even think I will sleep tonight 3 million gone just like that," she said.

See the Facebook post below:

She later pleaded for help to restore her account and retrieve her earnings, which she claimed to be three million rand.

"Anyone who knows how to restore a Facebook page, I just need my R3 million," she begged.

See the Facebook post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh