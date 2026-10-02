A private chat between Wicknell Chivayo and Susan Mutami resurfaced online after the billionaire died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026

Mutami had reportedly predicted Chivayo would die in a helicopter crash just days before she sent him the now-viral messages

Chivayo dismissed Mutami throughout the exchange and blocked her, with a system message confirming she could no longer contact him

A private conversation between Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo and businesswoman Susan Mutami has gripped the internet after the exchange took on an eerie significance following Chivayo's death in a helicopter crash.

Private chats involving Wicknell Chivayo and a woman have surfaced after the billionaire's passing. Photo Source: @wicknellchivayo

Source: Instagram

The screenshots, shared on X on 28 May 2025, show a heated confrontation in which Mutami challenged Chivayo over politics, money, and his apparent assumption that women were drawn to his wealth.

She told him plainly that not everyone wanted his money, and made clear she was not among the women who, in her own words, twerk for his cars.

Susan Mutami's chhilling words to Wicknell Chivayo

The line that has since stopped people in their tracks came when Mutami told the businessman: "Your days are numbered."

At the time of writing, the message read as a blunt rebuke from a vocal critic who had little patience for Chivayo's dismissiveness. It carries an entirely different weight now.

Notably, the confrontation came just days after Mutami had reportedly predicted that Chivayo would die in a helicopter crash, a detail that has added a deeply unsettling layer to the story.

Chivayo's responses throughout the exchange were curt and dismissive. He told Mutami not to contact him and replied briefly in what appeared to be Shona before blocking her. Screenshots of the chat show a system message confirming that she could no longer send him direct messages.

The crash that claimed Wicknell Chivayo

On the evening of 30 September 2026, a private helicopter carrying six people came down in Marondera rural, Zimbabwe.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed to ZBC News that Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were among those who perished. He described the family as being at a complete loss for words.

When the old chat screenshots resurfaced in the days that followed the crash, the phrase "your days are numbered" struck many readers as deeply chilling in hindsight, a sharp rebuke written more than a year earlier that now reads as something far more ominous than anyone could have imagined at the time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh