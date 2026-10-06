Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada outlined three core requirements foreign nationals must satisfy to enter Canada as business visitors under the CPTPP

Citizens of 11 signatory nations are eligible for the pathway, which allows entry without a work permit under strict conditions

Successful applicants can receive an initial stay of up to six months, with extensions possible if they continue to meet all requirements

Canada has released a fresh immigration update affecting foreign nationals travelling to the country for business purposes.

The latest guidance outlines three key conditions applicants must satisfy to enter Canada as business visitors under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Canada lists 3 conditions foreigners must meet to enter the country as business visitors. Photo credit: Dave Chan/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The rules also explain the activities eligible visitors can undertake and how long they may be allowed to stay.

Canada lists 3 conditions under CPTPP

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has outlined three main conditions foreign nationals must meet to enter Canada as business visitors under the CPTPP.

According to the guidance, applicants must satisfy all three conditions to qualify for business visitor status.

They must:

Have their primary source of remuneration outside Canada.

Have their principal place of business outside Canada.

Have no intention of entering the Canadian labour market and only engage in activities permitted under Annex 12-A of the CPTPP.

IRCC explained that individuals whose income comes from a Canadian source would generally be considered to be entering the Canadian labour market and would not qualify as business visitors.

However, certain payments, including honoraria and standard travel allowances, are permitted.

11 nationalities eligible

The business visitor provisions apply to citizens of the 11 CPTPP partner countries that have ratified the agreement.

They are:

Australia

Brunei

Chile

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

New Zealand

Peru

Singapore

The United Kingdom

Vietnam

Permanent residents of Australia and New Zealand may also qualify under the provisions.

Travellers apply at Canadian border

Foreign nationals cannot obtain business visitor status under the CPTPP before travelling to Canada.

Instead, they must request entry when they arrive at a Canadian port of entry.

A border services officer will assess the traveller's documents and determine whether they meet the requirements.

Applicants should be prepared to provide proof of citizenship or permanent residence in an eligible CPTPP country.

They may also need to provide evidence that their principal business operations remain outside Canada and documentation showing that their planned activities fall within the categories permitted under Annex 12-A.

Activities allowed under the programme

Eligible business visitors may take part in several commercial activities while in Canada.

These include:

Research and design

Manufacturing and production

Commercial meetings and consultations

Marketing

Sales

Distribution

General corporate services

After-sales or after-lease services

The after-sales and after-lease category covers activities such as the installation, repair or maintenance of commercial or industrial software and equipment.

However, additional requirements apply to this category, and it is not available to citizens of every CPTPP partner country.

Visitors can stay for up to six months

Successful applicants may be allowed to remain in Canada for an initial period of up to six months.

Visitors may also be able to extend their stay if they continue to meet the requirements for business visitor status.

The arrangement is designed for eligible foreign nationals undertaking permitted business activities without entering Canada's local labour market.

Canada seeks foreign workers for 3 sectors

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's federal immigration authority had launched funded programmes targeting French-speaking and bilingual foreign workers across several provinces.

Health care, education and early childhood education were among the key sectors Canada was looking to fill with international talent.

Provinces including Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Newfoundland had secured millions in funding for the recruitment push.

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Source: YEN.com.gh